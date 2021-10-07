What’s going on with the Twitch hack?

A massive hack has leaked sensitive company and user data to the public, but login and credit card details seem to be safe.

Popular game-streaming website Twitch has been the latest victim of a hack that has publicly leaked more than 100GB of confidential company data on the internet.

Data include earning figures of top creators, company source code, technical details of upcoming products, and even internal server details that only employees could access.

And while Twitch has not confirmed details of the leaks, it confirmed the breach itself in a tweet yesterday (6 October) and said it was working with “urgency” to determine the extent of the leak.

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

However, the company said that no indication of login credentials being compromised have been found, but cybersecurity experts are urging users of the platform to take immediate precautionary steps to keep their accounts safe.

What happened?

According to cybersecurity company Malwarebytes, a 125GB torrent file was posted on popular online forum 4chan that claimed to contain important Twitch data. The file was named “part 1”, indicating that more leaks might be on the way.

The data leaked includes source code for Twitch on the desktop, mobiles and consoles, creator earnings for the past three years, information on an unreleased competitor to gaming service Steam, data on Twitch properties, and an internal security tool.

Some Twitch streamers whose earnings were featured in the leak told BBC News that the figures posted in the file were accurate. Fortnite streamer BBG Calc said: “The earnings list got my figure 100pc correct”.

Twitch posted an update on its website today (7 October) blaming the leak on an error in its server configuration.

“We have learned that some data was exposed to the internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party. Our teams are working with urgency to investigate the incident,” the company wrote.

What should Twitch users do?

Twitch said that there has been no indication of login credentials being exposed and that the investigation is ongoing to assess actual impact.

“Additionally, full credit card numbers are not stored by Twitch, so full credit card numbers were not exposed,” it wrote in the blog.

But Malwarebytes suggests that users take precautionary steps to avoid losing their data or accounts in any further escalation of the leak.

Users should log into their Twitch accounts and change their existing passwords immediately. If the previous password had been used for other accounts, Malwarebytes suggests users change those passwords too.

For an additional layer of security, Malwarebytes suggests that users enable two-factor authentication on Twitch if it is not enabled yet. This will make it harder for malicious parties to enter accounts even if they have access to the password.

What’s next?

“While there isn’t sign of passwords being leaked yet, it is highly possible these are being saved for the ‘Part 2’ of the data leak,” Malwarebytes said.

Since the data was posted anonymously, those behind the attack have not been identified. However, the anonymous account called out Twitch for being a “disgusting toxic cesspool” and said the leak was intended to “foster more disruption and competition” in the streaming space.

“Twitch’s most valuable data is now out in the open. Akin to KFC losing its secret recipe, what made its offering unique is now available to its competitors,” said John Vestberg, CEO of Swedish cybersecurity company Clavister.

“For Twitch this certainly calls for an internal review of its data and security protocols and is another warning to others.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.