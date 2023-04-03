UK-based IT company Capita targeted in cyberattack

Capita said that access to Microsoft 365 applications has now been restored and that there is no evidence private data has been compromised.

UK-based outsourcing company Capita is restoring some of its client services after a cyberattack targeted its systems on Friday (31 March).

Capita has some high-profile clients in the UK, including the National Health Service and the country’s military. The company provides consulting and digital services across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa.

The cyberattack primarily impacted access to internal Microsoft Office 365 applications.

“This caused disruption to some services provided to individual clients, though the majority of our client services remained in operation,” the company wrote in a statement today (3 April).

“Our IT security monitoring capabilities swiftly alerted us to the incident, and we quickly invoked our established and practised technical crisis management protocols. Immediate steps were taken to successfully isolate and contain the issue.”

Capita added that the issue was limited to parts of its network and that there is no evidence of any customer, supplier or colleague data having been compromised. Access to Microsoft Office 365 applications has since been restored.

“We are making good progress restoring remaining client services in a secure and controlled manner,” the company wrote.

The company employs more than 50,000 people in the UK and is one of the UK government’s most important suppliers. According to a Guardian report, Capita has £6.5bn worth of public sector contracts, from London’s congestion charge system to army recruitment.

While headquartered in London, Capita’s customer solutions business is based in Clonakilty, Co Cork. It started off after the company won an outsourcing contract with the Department of Agriculture in 1996. It also has a presence in Bandon, the Cork Airport Business Park and Little Island in Cork.

