BTYSTE co-founder awarded honorary fellowship of Engineers Ireland

Three leading figures of Irish STEM have received honorary titles from Engineers Ireland for their contributions to the engineering profession.

BT Young Scientist co-founder Dr Tony Scott, Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy and provost of Trinity College Dublin Prof Linda Doyle were honoured at Engineers Ireland’s National Conferring Ceremony 2022.

Engineers Ireland is the body that represents engineers in Ireland. It held a special ceremony in Dublin’s Mansion House, which was attended by more than 250 engineers.

Scott was presented with the title of honorary fellow of Engineers Ireland. The title is the highest honour, other than the presidency, that Engineers Ireland can bestow. It is conferred on individuals in recognition of the importance of their work in engineering, science or other vocations.

Also at the ceremony, Clancy and Doyle were invited to become fellows of Engineers Ireland by the organisation’s president Prof Orla Feely.

Offering her congratulations to all those conferred, Feely, said: “During the course of the last year, over 300 members achieved a registered professional title with Engineers Ireland. Attaining a registered professional title is a milestone in an engineer’s professional development, and I hope that this year’s conferees will become an inspiration for others and help to mentor those in our engineering community who wish to attain a professional title in the future.”

‘Enormous pride’

Reflecting on his honorary fellowship of Engineers Ireland, Scott said that his “lifelong interest in science and engineering” had inspired him to “want to showcase what can be achieved in these disciplines.”

The Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition was founded in 1965. “To have been a part of an initiative that has grown from 230 participants and 5,000 visitors 57 years ago to a nationally recognised event that attracts in excess of 2,000 project applications and over 55,000 visitors every year gives me enormous pride,” Scott said.

“The essence of the Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition is the spirit and ingenuity demonstrated by the students who participate. The Exhibition continues to help cultivate and nurture our young innovative talent of the future, and I thank Engineers Ireland, who also carry out great work in this area, for this prestigious recognition.”

Doyle said that being an engineer is a big part of her identity, adding that she draws on her engineering background every day in her role as provost. She paid tribute to Feely and Engineers Ireland’s director general Caroline Spillane “for their unstinting work to inspire more women to explore the world of engineering.”

In his acceptance speech, Clancy said that throughout his career he has drawn on his technical skillset to create opportunities for himself and others to drive innovation and creativity. “Indeed, strong technological skills and talent are increasingly vital to indigenous SMEs and help Irish companies to start, grow, innovate, and win export sales in global markets as part of the wider business ecosystem.”

Scott, Doyle and Clancy were three of many other engineers around the country to receive Engineers Ireland registered professional titles. The conferral event featured a panel discussion involving Feely, Scott, Clancy and Dr Cristina Paduano on the topic of engineering in a time of change.

