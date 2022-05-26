€5m fund to support climate action TV and radio projects in Ireland

Under the Climate Action Plan, funding will go towards TV and radio projects that could help raise awareness of the climate crisis and support behavioural change.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has shared details of the €5m Sound and Vision Scheme that will focus on climate action.

The funding will be used to support broadcasting projects that could help raise awareness of the climate emergency and promote behavioural change.

The €5m round was co-funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

It is part of the Government’s commitments under the €125bn Climate Action Plan published last November.

Celene Craig, CEO of the BAI, said Irish TV and radio broadcasters are a trusted source of information for their audience, particularly when it comes to critical issues such as the climate emergency.

“Their work is unique in bringing local and national perspectives to a global issue,” Craig added. “This special round of the Sound and Vision Scheme provides broadcasters with an opportunity to play a key role in prioritising climate literacy and inspiring their audiences to make positive changes to their behaviour as a result of their programming.

“There is also the opportunity for broadcasters and programme makers to work with climate experts to identify the key climate challenges particular to local or national areas, and the associated behavioural changes.”

The €5m backing is part of a new wave of broadcasting funding announced by the Government earlier this month, which ring-fenced €2m to support live music projects and a further €2m for Irish language broadcasting content.

“It is essential that we inform people of the threats posed by climate change and bring people on board with measures to tackle it,” Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin, TD, said at the time. “This Sound and Vision programming will show people what is happening to our climate and how to stop it.”

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, TD, added that he was “delighted” his department is contributing €2.5m to the funding.

“Through the expertise of the BAI, and the vision of Ireland’s programme makers, we can ensure a range of innovative and creative programming to bring climate awareness, literacy and empowerment into homes across the country,” he said.

The BAI has now shared details of how to apply for funding from this latest Sound and Vision round. The closing date for submissions is noon on 26 July.

The BAI also plans to publish a report on the outputs and outcomes of the funding awarded under this round.

