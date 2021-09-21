Janssen Sciences Ireland appoints new commercial general manager

Dr Thorsten Giesecke has relocated to Ireland from Janssen’s New Jersey headquarters to oversee the pharma company’s business development here.

Janssen Sciences has appointed Dr Thorsten Giesecke as general manager for commercial business in Ireland. The pharmaceutical company, which is a subsidiary of US multinational Johnson & Johnson, announced the appointment today (21 September).

Giesecke joins Janssen’s Irish operations from the company’s New Jersey headquarters. He previously worked as the company’s director of global commercial strategy for early assets in oncology. He also served as Janssen’s lead of EMEA regional haematology strategy for multiple myeloma.

Originally from Germany, Giesecke joined Janssen Germany in 2006 as medical development manager. He quickly rose through the company ranks, assuming roles of increasing responsibility before he was appointed as business unit director for therapy areas including neuroscience and metabolics.

He is a board-certified anaesthesiologist and pain therapist. He has worked in hospitals in Germany and the US as an anaesthesiologist and a scientist.

In his previous roles at Janssen, Giesecke spearheaded several of the company’s strategic projects. He has experience in implementing Janssen’s digital agenda in the EMEA region. In addition, he was involved in improving Janssen’s global patient advocacy interaction.

Giesecke said he was delighted to be joining Janssen’s Ireland team, adding that he believed he was joining at an “important time”.

“I believe we have a huge opportunity ahead of us. As we emerge from this pandemic, a new era of partnership between the Government, the health service and industry will be vital to achieving the best for Irish patients,” he said.

“I am fully committed to building on the remarkable work that has already been done here to improve care and ensure timely access to innovative treatments as we continue to make a real difference to the lives of people, health systems and society as a whole,” added Giesecke.

Janssen Ireland currently employs more than 5,000 people in its manufacturing, R&D and business operations, across 10 Irish sites. Many of Janssen’s medicines are manufactured for global export from Irish sites.

Previously, Gary Hartnett, general manager of supply chain at Janssen Ireland, told Siliconrepublic.com how he steered his team through the global pandemic.

