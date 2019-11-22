Munster medtech professionals are preparing for the patients of tomorrow

Mater Private Cork and Tyndall National Institute are joining forces, advancing technology to meet the needs of patients.

Earlier this year, we took a deep dive into all things medtech in the south-west of Ireland, and an announcement from Mater Private Cork and Tyndall National Institute today (22 November) demonstrates how much that scene is continuing to grow.

The two bodies have teamed up to gather in one place Munster’s clinical and academic communities, inviting GPs and professionals rom the health, education and technology sectors to discuss advancements in technology to meet the needs of patients.

Helping patients of the future

The announcement was made alongside the hosting of an information event at the Mater Private Cork Orthopaedic and Spine Centre at Citygate in Mahon, Cork.

Such events are pivotal, the announcement said, because they can often give rise to solutions for the patients of the future. Problem statements being advanced by the clinicians informing the researchers on the solutions needed in the future is what facilitates this.

Dr Dominic Hegarty, consultant in pain management and neuromodulation at Mater Private Cork, said: “We need to understand that medicine is going forward. We need to adapt to be ahead of the curve and that’s why such a collaboration with Tyndall is necessary.

“It’s important to reassure the GPs that when they forward patients to our care that we can deliver the best that’s available to patients – the best technology, the best clinical skills. They know that when they are coming through the front door that they are going to be managed properly with top class clinicians, surgeons, technical support mechanisms.

“It really makes a big difference and that’s the quality that we want to deliver in the Mater Private Cork in conjunction with Tyndall, University College Cork and the whole environment.”

Progress for all elements of care

The collaboration with Tyndall will enable progress to be made for all aspects of care, from early diagnosis to early rehabilitation and treatment.

Dr Paul Galvin, head of the ICT for health programmes and head of the Life Sciences Interface Group at Tyndall National Institute, said: “30pc of the activity undertaken by the 500 research and support staff at Tyndall is related to Healthtech.

“This event allows us to hear directly from leading clinicians in a variety of specialities and liaise with them and industry across the spectrum.

“We can then build an ecosystem, which is essentially combining all the different stakeholders from leading tech companies in Ireland.”