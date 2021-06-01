New ‘SuperHomes’ partnership will retrofit 35,000 homes by 2030

Electric Ireland and Tipperary Energy Agency have joined forces to retrofit 35,000 homes, creating 200 jobs over the next five years.

A new partnership could see 35,000 Irish homes retrofitted with deep home energy upgrades by 2030.

Electric Ireland and Tipperary Energy Agency have joined forces to provide Electric Ireland SuperHomes, advising homeowners on retrofitting their houses to make them more energy efficient.

The new partnership builds on the existing residential division of Tipperary Energy Agency, which was launched in 2015.

SuperHomes aims to offer a ‘one-stop-shop’ service to customers who want to upgrade their homes. The service covers energy survey and retrofit design, the selection, appointment and supervision of a qualified building contractor and management of the SEAI grant application and related paperwork.

As Ireland’s largest energy supplier, Electric Ireland said it is committed to guiding Irish energy users through the transition to a low-carbon future powered by electricity.

The SuperHomes programme will focus on whole-house, multi-measure deep retrofits, rather than individual energy upgrades.

As well as committing to 35,000 home energy upgrades within the decade, the partnership programme will also create 200 direct jobs over the next five years and hundreds more indirect jobs in construction.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, TD, welcomed the announcement, adding that such projects are needed to achieve the Irish Government’s Climate Action Plan.

“Retrofitting Ireland’s housing stock is not only key to reaching climate neutrality, but it can also improve quality of life for homeowners and create high-quality, sustainable jobs in local communities throughout the country,” he said.

Stephen O’Connor, managing director of Electric Ireland SuperHomes, said Ireland has to radically improve the energy performance of its built environment to meet its climate goals.

“Domestic heating accounts for 6m tonnes of CO2 every year or about 10pc of Ireland’s total emissions, while 80pc of our housing stock has a BER energy rating of C or worse,” he said.

“Living in a warm, healthy, energy efficient home is the aspiration of everyone but a retrofit project can be daunting and complex. Electric Ireland SuperHomes will be a trusted adviser to homeowners nationwide embarking on this journey.”