Tipperary tipped for new facility that will turn waste plastic into hydrogen

The plastic-to-hydrogen facility proposed by Hydrogen Utopia International and Powerhouse Energy Group would be based in Lanespark.

Two UK-headquartered companies are looking to develop a facility in Co Tipperary that will turn waste plastic into hydrogen.

If it goes ahead, it will be Powerhouse Energy Group’s first operational full-scale plastic-to-hydrogen facility outside of the UK.

Powerhouse Energy is a sustainable hydrogen company that focuses on recycling plastic and waste into clean energy products using thermal conversion. It recently got the green light to develop a facility in Scotland.

For the proposed Tipperary site, Powerhouse Energy is teaming up with London-based Hydrogen Utopia International, a company working in the same sector.

The two companies have agreed in principle to establish a joint venture for this development. Hydrogen Utopia International and Powerhouse Energy would also share the development costs equally.

Powerhouse Energy’s participation is subject to definitive agreements for the project in Lanespark, Co Tipperary. It also depends on the current tenant and the freeholder of the site agreeing to provide the development with a mutually acceptable ownership interest. Hydrogen Utopia International is in talks with the relevant parties.

The Lanespark site would provide potential access to an investment-grade plastic feedstock supplier and the potential to agree offtake for the facility’s anticipated hydrogen and syngas outputs.

“The Republic of Ireland is also a good fit for Powerhouse at this stage in its evolution,” said Paul Drennan-Durose, CEO of Powerhouse Energy Group.

“It’s close enough to avoid an overreach and it is anticipated that the solution will be of great benefit to local communities, the private sector and to the State.”

Keith Riley, interim chair of Powerhouse Energy, described the joint venture as “an important strategic step forward” for the company.

