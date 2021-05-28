All Advice People Employers Jobs
A woman looking through her binoculars against a blue sky.
Jobs
Image: © tinyakov/Stock.adobe.com

Searching for your next dream job? Check out who’s hiring

1 hour ago23 Views

Wondering which sci-tech companies announced hiring plans this week? We’ve got you covered.

As May comes to a close, the sci-tech recruitment drive continues for a wide range of companies. This week saw another flurry of jobs announcements, while we also took a closer look at companies that are specifically looking for fintech professionals.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

The beginning of the week kicked off with Kerry-based human resources consultancy HR Buddy announcing plans to create 12 new jobs over the next 18 months.

Then, at the other end of the island, GDPR consultancy company Briefed said it will create 16 new positions in Northern Ireland, announcing the news on GDPR’s third anniversary.

With plans to return to an in-person event this year, Web Summit said it’s looking to hire for 20 new positions, including live event producers, designers and operations managers.

Hiring Now

For those looking for a new job in software engineering, US tech company Harness announced plans to open an engineering office in Belfast as part of a doubling down in the European market.

Meanwhile, Loughrea-headquartered Chanelle Pharma is expanding its manufacturing and distributing operations into Ballinasloe, creating 60 new roles over the next five years.

Banking player Permanent TSB also announced a major recruitment drive, looking for 180 new employees with roles ranging from graduate to senior level in areas such as technology, data analytics, business banking and risk management.

However, the bank isn’t the only show in town when it comes to fintech roles. We took a closer look at several other companies that are looking for fintech professionals on the island of Ireland at the moment. Roles range from financial technology consulting and data analytics to software development and engineering.

While it’s important to find a job that you’re happy in, it’s also essential to find an employer that puts wellbeing at the top of their agenda. A new survey from Aon this week found that many employers are concerned about employee wellbeing, but only one in two have a comprehensive strategy to address this.

Jenny Darmody
By Jenny Darmody

Jenny Darmody became the deputy editor of Silicon Republic in 2020, having worked as the careers editor until June 2019. When she’s not writing about the science and tech industry, she’s writing short stories and attempting novels. She continuously buys more books than she can read in a lifetime and pretty stationery is her kryptonite. She also believes seagulls to be the root of all evil and her baking is the stuff of legends.





