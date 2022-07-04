Swarm of driverless Cruise cars hold up traffic for hours at an intersection

It was reported that as many as 20 Cruise cars blocked several lanes of traffic for two hours, while the company did not specify the cause of the incident.

Cruise, the self-driving car business owned by General Motors, has had a setback to its driverless taxi service one month after it secured approval to operate commercially in San Francisco.

A swarm of the company’s self-driving vehicles blocked several lanes of traffic at an intersection of the Gough and Fulton streets in the city.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the disruption, but an eyewitness told the San Francisco Examiner that as many as 20 Cruise vehicles were motionless for two hours, before employees arrived to remove them.

A company spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that it had an issue “that caused some of our vehicles to cluster together.” The spokesperson said no passengers were impacted but did not specify the cause of the incident.

Photos of the traffic hold up were shared on Reddit and Twitter, in which a bunch of the Cruise robotaxis are visible on several lanes of the road.

Apparently a bunch of driverless Cruise vehicles were "stuck" blocking an intersection for "a couple of hours" the other night, according to a redditor who posted these images. No word on what the issue might have been. https://t.co/EenuqbjTsD pic.twitter.com/WkPQCF1SjL — E.W. Niedermeyer (@Tweetermeyer) June 30, 2022

This issue comes less than a month after California issued its first ever Driverless Deployment Permit to the company, allowing Cruise to charge fares for driverless taxis.

Under this permit, around 30 Cruise vehicles are allowed to operate between 10pm and 6am in select streets of San Francisco. The service is currently limited to overnight hours and avoids San Francisco’s busy downtown area as part of its passenger safety plan, which was part of the permit application.

Alphabet’s Waymo, Cruise’s chief competitor, also has a driverless car permit for California but it requires a safety operator to be present during rides. Waymo has, however, been operating a fully autonomous commercial taxi service in Chandler, Arizona, for a couple of years.

The recent incident could put a roadblock in the Cruise’s plans to expand the size of its fleet in the city. The road congestion is the latest in a series of criticisms aimed at the company’s vehicles.

For example, Cruise’s fleet has been previously criticised for the cars’ inability to pull up to the curb, meaning they stop in traffic lanes to allow passengers on and off. The lack of a responsive driver can also cause problems in emergency situations, such as one in which a Cruise vehicle reportedly blocked a San Francisco fire tender on its way to a call-out.

There’s also the risk of injury, or even death, as these technologies are still learner drivers. Documents seen by Reuters revealed that Cruise’s autonomous vehicles were involved in 34 accidents involving bodily harm or more than $1,000 in damage during a four-year period. Data from these incidents has been used to improve the technology and mitigate future accidents.

However, one cyclist injured by a Cruise collision in 2018 was apparently not happy to be unwillingly part of this experiment. He told the news service it was unfortunate that this incident was “a sacrifice I had to make to allow Cruise to become ‘better’ at predicting situations”.

Other tech companies have struggled in the race to deploy driverless vehicle services. For example Uber, which already operates human-powered vehicle services around the world, made an attempt at cracking driverless tech but ended up selling its autonomous cars division to Aurora Technologies in late 2020.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said the electric vehicle company would have a robotic taxi fleet in operation by the end of 2020, a promise unfulfilled as of 2022.

