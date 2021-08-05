DP Energy secures partnership for tidal energy project in Nova Scotia

Two Japanese companies have teamed up with Ireland’s DP Energy to work on a ‘groundbreaking’ tidal power project in the Bay of Fundy.

Irish renewable energy developer DP Energy has partnered with two Japanese companies on a project that will assist in meeting Nova Scotia’s target of supplying 10pc of electricity demand through tidal power.

The Cork company entered into a joint development agreement with energy utility company Chubu Electric Power Company (Chubu) and international cargo shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) to develop the first phase of the Uisce Tapa project in the Bay of Fundy.

This area has some of the highest tides in the world, with a tidal range of more than 13 metres and currents that can exceed 10 knots.

The first turbines of the Uisce Tapa project are scheduled to be installed in 2023. The initial phase will use three 1.5MW Andritz hydro turbines and generation capacity will move to 9MW in the second phase of the project.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Chubu and K Line on developing an exciting project in one of the most challenging marine environments in the world,” said Simon De Pietro, CEO of DP Energy.

“[We] believe our combined skillsets, together with the proven Andritz technology, will enable us to meet that challenge and deliver what will be a groundbreaking project for the sector.”

The project secured a 15-year power purchase agreement of $530 per MWh under Nova Scotia’s Marine Renewable Energy Act and it also received a $29.75m grant from Natural Resources Canada.

While DP Energy is headquartered in Cork, it operates worldwide with a global portfolio of more than 5GW under development across onshore wind, solar and offshore wind technologies in Ireland, Australia, Canada and the UK.

De Pietro said that while Uisce Tapa is “modest in scale”, the company hopes it will provide the “essential step from technology demonstration to early array demonstration” that could lead to further developments in Canada and facilitate plans for wave energy projects off the west coast of Ireland.