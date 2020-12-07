Eir and EasyGo to convert 180 phone boxes into EV charging points

DC rapid charging units for EVs will be installed in 180 dormant phone boxes across the country to help overcome so-called range anxiety.

With hundreds of phone boxes lying largely idle across Ireland in 2020, electric vehicle (EV) charging network provider, EasyGo, has announced plans to convert many of them into new charging points. According to RTÉ, working in partnership with Eir, 180 of these kiosks will become DC rapid chargers for EVs.

Provided by the Australian company Tritium, the units will charge EVs significantly faster than common AC charger, adding 100km of range to a vehicle in less than 20 minutes. According to EasyGo director Gerry Cash, the converted phone boxes will help alleviate concerns over so-called range anxiety.

“100km of charge would cost less than €5,” he said. “The important thing for EV driving is that people can charge at home at the night rate, but they have the comfort of knowing that they can charge when they’re out and about and return and not have that range anxiety.”

A ‘viable alternative’

He added: “If you live rurally, you’re not going to jump on a Luas or get on a bus at the bottom of the road. That’s why it’s important that, if we’re going to transition for petrol or diesel to electric, you’re going to have to be able to charge cars in rural locations.”

Eir – which operates the vast majority of phone boxes located across the country – welcomed the initiative with CEO Carolann Lennon saying replacing its “little-used legacy infrastructure” will make EVs a “viable alternative to thousands of people across the country”.

“[This initiative] is “further driving forward the decarbonisation of Ireland and helping to meet our climate targets”, she said.

The new DC charging units will join EasyGo’s existing national network of 1,200 charging units used by more than 7,000 Irish EV drivers.

Research published in March this year found that there was a 53pc year-on-year increase in the number of EVs owned in Ireland. However, the report from Cornwall Insight warned that despite this increased uptake, Ireland is nowhere near achieving the 2030 target of having 950,000 EVs on Irish roads.