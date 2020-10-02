EU gives green light to €1m funding for Cork carbon capture project

The EU has signed off on almost €1bn in grants for 10 energy infrastructure projects, including the Ervia carbon capture project off the Cork coast.

Ervia, the parent company of Gas Networks Ireland, has been awarded a grant worth €1.04m by the EU. The European Commission (EC) said in a statement that member states have agreed to invest €998m in key European energy infrastructure projects under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) call.

The Ervia Cork Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) project was first included in the EC’s ‘Project of Common Interest’ list revealed in December last year. Its aim is to use the Kinsale gas field site as an offshore carbon storage site where emissions can be pumped into porous rock many kilometres beneath the planet’s surface.

Following the site’s decommissioning earlier this year, Ervia believes its existing gas connections can be used to pump emissions from Ireland’s gas-fired power stations underground. The EC funding announced today (2 October) will be used to finance a preliminary study of its feasibility.

While climate scientists continue to emphasise the need to prioritise wind and solar energy deployment, carbon capture was noted as a potential key component of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) reports.

Crucial for meeting targets

Earlier this year, researchers from Imperial College London estimated that storing 2,700 gigatons (Gt) of CO2 would be enough to play a major part in reaching the IPCC target of limiting global temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Previous estimates suggested we would need to capture more than 10,000Gt of CO2.

Commenting on the 10 successful projects funded under CEF, the EU’s commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, said: “These 10 projects will contribute to a more modern, secure and smart energy infrastructure system, which is crucial for delivering the European Green Deal and meeting our ambitious 2030 climate targets.”

The single largest recipient was the second phase of the Baltic Synchronisation Project worth €720m that aims to better integrate the electricity markets of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Other projects include a smart electricity grid linking Hungary and Slovakia (€102m), and the first-ever CEF grant for works on a CO2 transport project for Belgian and Dutch ports.