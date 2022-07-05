EV charging in Ireland gets a big boost from all-island fund

Up to 90 rapid EV charging points will be set up at locations around Ireland through a €15m all-island investment.

EV charging infrastructure on the island of Ireland is about to get a big boost with fresh funding from the Government through the Shared Island initiative.

The Shared Island fund was established in Budget 2021 to bolster communication, cooperation and investment between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and meet strategic mutual priorities in areas such as education, infrastructure, health and climate action.

The latest €70.4m funding made available through the scheme includes €15m for interoperable electric vehicle charging infrastructure on both sides of the border.

Up to 90 publicly accessible rapid EV charging points will be installed in sports clubs and centres across the island, with funding provided via national sports governing bodies.

It will also support a requirement under the Government’s EV charging infrastructure strategy to promote the parallel development of aligned standards and the use of interoperable technologies and digital systems on the island.

It comes after a study last year found that Ireland lags behind other European nations when it comes to EV charging infrastructure.

“Today’s announcement sets out an ambitious, cross-Government programme of work, which will bring communities, north and south, together to work on shared strategic priorities,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD.

“Working through all-island partnerships, we will deliver tangible benefits and provide new opportunities for people from all communities and traditions on this island. The Government is deeply committed to this agenda to see us build, in practical and positive ways, a more connected, sustainable and prosperous island for all.”

More than half of the Shared Island funding will go towards the delivery of the third phase of restoration of the Ulster Canal, a disused canal shared by Co Armagh, Co Tyrone, Co Fermanagh and Co Monaghan.

Meanwhile, €3m will go towards the Government’s Community Climate Action Programme to help local authorities partner with communities to step up climate action. The fund will support cross-border projects that aim to help in meeting climate and energy targets in Ireland.

Supported projects will include at least one partner in Northern Ireland and at least 50pc of awarded funding will be for project delivery in Northern Ireland.

“The funding will further deepen the links and relationships across the island and sends out a positive message of what can be achieved when we work together for the benefit of people and communities, north and south,” said Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, TD.

