France uses Google AI to spot 20,000 undeclared swimming pools

After finding more than 20,000 undeclared pools, French authorities plan to roll the system out nationwide and use it to spot other property enhancements.

The power of artificial intelligence is now being used to crack down on undeclared taxes in France.

French tax authorities used AI to find thousands of undeclared swimming pools on properties, billing the owners a combined total of roughly €10m.

Pools can boost the value of a property and must be declared under French law, as they can lead to higher property taxes. The French news publication The Connexion said a swimming pool can increase a property tax bill by up to 30pc.

French authorities began an experiment last year using an AI system developed by Google and tech services firm Capgemini, according to The Guardian. This AI is able to identify pools on aerial images and compare them with land registry databases.

Nine French departments were able to uncover more than 20,000 undeclared swimming pools using this technology.

There were 3.2m private swimming pools in France in 2020, according to Statista. The number of pools being constructed in the country rose by 30pc last year, The Connexion reported.

Following the success of the experiment, France’s tax office now plans to extend this software nationwide. The country’s public finance authority, DGFiP, estimates that the system could reap a benefit of €40m in new taxes next year.

There are also plans to expand the scope of the software to spot other undeclared property enhancements such as annexes or extensions.

Deputy director general of public finances Antoine Magnant told Le Parisien newspaper that they are “particularly targeting house extensions like verandas”.

“But we have to be sure that the software can find buildings with a large footprint and not the dog kennel or the children’s playhouse,” Magnant said according to The Guardian.

Last week, John Clancy from the Enterprise Digital Advisory Forum said AI is “without any doubt” the new fuel for the modern economy, with the potential to disrupt and transform almost every industry and business sector.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.