Dublin-based Gazelle unveils pilot wind power project in Portugal

Ireland’s Gazelle Wind Power has announced a partnership with Portuguese renewable energy company WAM Horizon to develop a new pilot plant using Gazelle’s floating wind technology.

The pilot plant in Aguçadoura, Portugal will help the country in meeting its ambitious target of 10GW of offshore wind energy by the end of this decade.

Based in Dublin, Gazelle is on a mission to unlock the potential of the vast deep-water offshore wind market to help decarbonise the planet.

The company’s hybrid floating platform with a high stability attenuated pitch surmounts the current barriers of buoyancy and geographic limitations while reducing costs and preserving fragile marine environments.

Gazelle plans to install a 2MW pilot wind turbine at the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands test site offshore Spain this year. The company was founded by serial entrepreneur and investor Jon Salazar in 2019 and has established an overseas presence in Dubai, London, Madrid, Paris and Texas.

For the latest project in Portugal, Gazelle will receive strategic advice from WAM Horizon, a holding company for renewable energy-focused WAM Investments.

“WAM Horizon has exceptional offshore wind experience in the region, making them an ideal partner to support Gazelle’s project and help position our one-of-a-kind platform as the benchmark solution for floating offshore platforms,” said Salazar, who is also the CEO of Gazelle.

Adelino Cosa Matos, chair of WAM Horizon and a non-executive director on Gazelle’s board, said that he is “eager” to continue working with Gazelle on the pilot project to make an impact on the clean energy transition in Portugal.

Matos previously founded offshore wind manufacturer ASM Industries, which was acquired by South Korea’s CS Wind last year.

“The innovative design behind the Gazelle platform makes it a very promising solution to drive the offshore wind industry into the future, supporting WAM Horizon’s long-term vision to enable offshore wind at a large scale,” he said.

