Ireland has its first national strategy for quantum tech

The strategy aims to ensure Ireland is ready for the ‘quantum revolution’ by supporting research and nurturing talent and innovation.

As advances in quantum continue to grow, Ireland is looking to put itself ahead in the global playing field with a new national strategy.

Announced today (15 November), Quantum 2030 aims to focus on harnessing the research and innovation across the country to create a competitive advantage over other global players.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD, launched the strategy and said it represents “a whole-of-Government policy goal”.

“The strategy sets out a path for Ireland to be an internationally competitive hub for quantum technologies by 2030,” he said.

Ireland has punched well above its weight when it comes to the wider tech sector and this is evident in the number of tech giants that have set up shop here.

And in the quantum space, researchers, companies, start-ups and other industry bodies have recognised the importance of this technology. Earlier this year, IBM, Microsoft, Moody’s Analytics, Algorithmiq and Horizon Quantum Computing teamed up with Trinity College Dublin to create the Trinity Quantum Alliance.

In December last year, Irish researchers came together on a quantum project to future-proof communications infrastructure across Europe.

Now, it seems a national strategy on quantum computing shows the Irish Government is placing some much-needed focus on the area of deep tech, making Ireland a strong competitor in the global ecosystem.

Quantum 2030 aims to leverage and coordinate the quantum community’s existing efforts and resources to advance Ireland’s strategic interests. The strategy aims to do this by supporting fundamental and applied quantum research, nurturing top science and engineering talent, strengthening national and international collaboration, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and building awareness of the real-world benefits of quantum.

“We appreciate the synergy between the quantum training programmes offered by industry partners and those run through our universities,” said Harris. “Together these programmes will prepare Ireland for the quantum revolution, providing us with a skilled workforce ready to apply breakthroughs in quantum computing to smart medical technology, telecommunications, climate change and more.”

