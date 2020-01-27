Scottish firms receive £170,000 to tackle climate crisis with AI

Scottish Enterprise is investing in innovative companies that can apply leading-edge technology in tackling one of the biggest challenges facing the planet.

Six companies are to share £170,000 of Scottish government funding to help tackle the global climate emergency using artificial intelligence (AI).

The applicants have been chosen to develop AI-enabled technology through the Can Do Innovation Challenge Fund, managed by Scottish Enterprise.

The funds will be split between Glasgow-based firms Arceptive, Industrial Systems and Control, Integrated Environmental Solutions and Trade in Space; as well as Edinburgh-based Topolytics and Space Intelligence.

Fighting the climate crisis with AI

Their projects include using AI to develop more efficient food supply chains, an AI-based thermal imaging service to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from homes, and a waste and resources map to identify recycling opportunities for waste and by-products.

Digital economy minister Kate Forbes said: “Scotland was one of the first countries in the world to acknowledge that we are facing a global climate emergency and we will do everything we can to make a difference.

“Our commitment to meeting ambitious emissions targets makes it vital that we develop new technologies – including harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence. Scotland has a proud tradition as a leader in technical innovation and is home to a huge array of companies pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

Using Artificial intelligence to solve the biggest social, economic and environmental issues of the day 👇🏽https://t.co/ZALLvNO26m — Kate Forbes MSP (@KateForbesMSP) January 27, 2020

Forbes added: “I am excited to see what they produce with the support of this fund.”

‘A lasting, positive change’

The concepts will be developed over a 10-week period, with up to three of them progressing to the next phase, where they will produce minimum viable products.

Linda Hanna, MD of Scottish economic development at Scottish Enterprise, added: “This challenge fund calls on our most innovative companies to apply leading-edge technology in tackling one of the biggest challenges facing mankind.

“It’s inspiring to see ingenuity and passion from Scotland’s business base, alongside the talent that makes us such a highly competitive business location.

“We look forward to working with these companies as they examine the potential of AI to make a lasting, positive change for our environment, economy and people.”

– PA Media