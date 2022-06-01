10 NI start-ups net £10,000 funding each to develop their ideas

The 10 start-ups secured proof-of-concept funding after completing the first phase of Catalyst’s Co-Founders programme.

10 start-ups from Northern Ireland are getting a funding boost following their successful completion of the Catalyst Co-Founders programme.

The 10 early-stage companies will each get £10,000 in proof-of-concept funding to further develop their ideas.

Co-Founders is an annual entrepreneurship programme that has been run by Northern Ireland tech innovation non-profit Catalyst since 2017. It allows teams to validate their ideas, test them in the real world, develop their businesses and pitch for a proof-of-concept award.

The start-ups that have received funding this year span sectors from fintech and health to education and climate-tech.

As well as receiving funding to develop their businesses, they also progress to the next stage of the Catalyst Co-Founders programme. The second phase gives start-ups access to mentors and industry specialists to accelerate their idea.

“Co-Founders provides the opportunity for anyone with an entrepreneurial spark to come together and co-found a start-up in a supportive environment,” said Hannah Cummings, Co-Founders programme manager at Catalyst.

“We believe increasing the number of individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset will have huge benefits to the Northern Ireland economy.”

Catalyst’s Co-Founders programme is supported by the Department of the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Last year’s programme funded start-ups such as Belfast Lifestyle Medicine, which is developing an app for managing chronic conditions; Stable Pro, an online platform for managing horse wellbeing; and Atlas Fitness, a fitness app that uses machine learning to create custom workouts.

This year’s awardees are:

Pneuvo, a software platform designing better drugs to benefit humanity

Insurin, a mobile app that aims to help newly diagnosed diabetics to manage their condition

ProspectRx, an AI-directed precision medicine tool aimed at improving treatment options for poorly served patient populations

Medik.AI, an AI tool making it easier to analyse symptoms and direct patients to appropriate medical services

Stable Manager, an equestrian digital hub to quantify equine performance and simplify horse care

Pocket Angler, a dedicated fishery management system and real-time travel partner for anglers

Win it Together, a digital tool for fundraising raffles

Tapa, a tool connecting students in university to local employers seeking workers

Exapt Feedback, a tool making online learning work for everyone

Unify, a business and brand-building platform for the creator economy

