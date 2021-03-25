Electric vehicle maker Arrival valued at $13bn in Nasdaq debut

The London company has gone public through a merger with a black check SPAC that was set up by a former chief executive of Marvel.

British electric vehicle firm Arrival has joined in the SPAC craze, floating on the Nasdaq at a $13bn valuation.

The London company, which is backed by Blackrock and car makers Kia and Hyundai, merged with a SPAC called CIIG Merger Corp., set up by a former Marvel CEO.

It raised $660m through the SPAC deal and is currently trading at around $20 a share. The listing is one of the largest stock market debuts for a UK tech company.

A SPAC is a special purpose acquisition company. These blank check companies have exploded in popularity over the last year.

They are shell companies that raise money from investors, float on a stock market and then acquire a company and take it public, in this case Arrival. As a result, Arrival has avoided much of the administrative tasks of a traditional initial public offering.

Arrival was founded in 2015. It designs and manufactures its buses and vans in ‘microfactories’ using its own designed materials that it says are more sustainable. It has one of these facilities in the UK and two locations in the US.

UPS, another backer in the company, has committed to purchasing 10,000 electric vehicles while the company plans to road test its newest van and bus models later this year and next.

“Arrival’s invention of a unique new method to design and produce vehicles using local microfactories makes it possible to build highly desirable yet affordable electric vehicles – designed for your city and made in your city,” chief executive and a former Russian minister Denis Sverdlov said.

“Going public is an opportunity that will allow us to continue to scale globally, bringing these products to more and more cities and people. We also understand that this comes with responsibility,” he said.

CIIG Merger Corp., the SPAC that Arrival has merged with, was set up by Peter Cuneo, the former chief executive of Marvel who led the comics giant in its sales to Disney. He now assumes the role of non-executive chairman of the board at Arrival.

Arrival opted to list in New York rather than closer to home in London even though the UK government is keen to attract more listings in the City post-Brexit and has been advised to loosen up rules to allow more companies to float on the London Stock Exchange.

While SPACs have soared in popularity of late, the listing avenue has begun to attract some scrutiny in the US, namely around risk management given that companies are not going through the same rigorous compliance checks that an IPO entails. The Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly opened an inquiry into black check companies and their risks.