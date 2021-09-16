Balderton appoints software veteran Dave Kellogg to advise start-ups

Kellogg, who is the former CEO of US tech start-up Host Analytics, will help Balderton’s portfolio ‘leverage Silicon Valley best practices’.

European VC firm Balderton Capital has appointed software veteran and investor Dave Kellogg as its first executive in residence to advise its portfolio of CEOs and founders.

Kellogg is a US-based SaaS expert with more than 30 years of experience in the tech sector. He was previously senior VP at Salesforce’s Service Cloud and was CEO of tech start-up Host Analytics, which is now called Planful.

A member of multiple boards of tech companies on both sides of the Atlantic, he also runs his own consulting firm and blog where he advises enterprise software start-ups on strategy, organisation, financing, SaaS and communication.

Bernard Liautaud, managing partner at London-based Balderton, said that he is excited to have “one of the leading authorities” in the enterprise software space on board at the VC firm.

“His unprecedented knowledge of the industry, his hands-on experience in helping scale some of the world’s most influential B2B companies and unicorns, and the insight he brings from investing and consulting with the most exciting start-ups in this space makes him an invaluable asset to us as a VC, and to our portfolio companies.”

Kellogg added that he is thrilled join Balderton and use his experience to help early-stage software companies and their founders to scale and “leverage Silicon Valley best practices”.

Balderton, one of Europe’s most prominent VC firms, backs companies at the seed and Series A stages. Earlier this year it stepped into growth investing, announcing a new $680m fund in June for backing early-growth companies in Europe.

The London-based firm has seen three IPOs and 11 exits since the beginning of 2020, including Etsy’s acquisition of Depop for $1.6bn.

It was previously a backer of Darktrace, Peakon and Talend, and in its early days it was the only venture backer of Bebo. Its current portfolio includes Revolut, GoCardless, ComplyAdvantage, Aircall and Citymapper.