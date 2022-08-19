Green start-up ideas getting off the ground with Bord na Móna

The Accelerate Green pre-accelerator will help nine companies identify ways to scale their green innovations.

Nine climate-focused start-ups are set to sharpen their business ideas during a six-week Bord na Móna pre-accelerator.

Delivered in conjunction with Resolve Partners, the Accelerate Green summer pre-accelerator programme will provide online and in-person workshops as well as individual mentoring at the Accelerate Green Hub in Boora, Co Offaly.

Participants will meet customers, mentors and guest speakers who will provide practical industry insights and help guide the business and investable proposition of the companies. Through the programme, the start-ups will be able to identify ways to scale their novel ideas.

Resolve Partners co-founder Alan Costello told SiliconRepublic.com earlier this month how there is both an opportunity and need for start-ups in the climate and sustainability tech space.

Speaking of the new pre-accelerator, Costello said that the programme supports entrepreneurs with “novel, technological solutions that are designed to solve challenges at scale” and that the nine companies selected all “embody green innovation”.

“Addressing the climate, biodiversity and human development crises is of upmost importance and the pre-accelerator will help the participants deliver measurable impact while supporting economic development.”

The pre-accelerator follows on from the main Accelerate Green programme that was launched in March and saw eight Irish businesses scale their climate-tech ideas.

The nine companies taking part in the pre-accelerator are as follows:

Addible

Addible uses solvent recycling to remove the complexity of waste. Its method uses green solvents to separate different components – such as plastics, metals and additives – from complex waste streams, allowing them to be easily recycled.

Carbon Harvesters

Carbon Harvesters uses satellite data to map and monitor land use or land cover change to create biodiversity and carbon credits for landholders who rewet drained peatlands. The aims is to help create revenue streams for landholders taking climate action.

ChargeMe

ChargeMe promotes the sharing of EV infrastructure to ensure easy access to chargers for all EV users including corporate fleets, with the aim of reducing waste, government investment and companies’ emissions.

Digital Energy

Digital Energy looks to unify economic strategies with sustainability though AI. This is done by integrating analysis across a range of operations using multi-layered algorithms that identify and optimise environmental metrics while enhancing overall economics and business value.

Ethica Planet

Ethica Planet develops sustainable packaging using a variety of recyclable materials such as spent straw with mycelium, recycled cardboard and bagasse.

KnowCarbon

KnowCarbon provides an extensive carbon database to quickly calculate the carbon footprint of businesses’ products and services, increasing their carbon competitiveness. The aim is to promote the use of sustainable products, reduce waste and benefit the circular economy.

OptaHaul

OptaHaul is a SaaS route optimisation platform for the dairy industry that looks to reduce costs, save planning time and minimise greenhouse gas emissions related to farm-to-plant milk transport.

Slán Eco

Slán Eco provides a broad range of services including training and certification in energy-efficient no-carbon building design, innovative materials research, development and manufacturing, international export sales and carbon credit measurement.

WoodCo Renewable Energy

WoodCo Renewable Energy is a biomass boiler manufacturer active in the domestic and industrial sectors, with a strong focus on R&D. The start-up is currently developing a bio refinery solution to decarbonise the beef abattoir sector and produce biochar.

