8 Irish companies selected to scale green innovations with Bord na Móna

Here are the Irish businesses selected for the Accelerate Green programme to scale their sustainability and climate-focused tech.

Eight Irish companies and start-ups have been selected by Bord na Móna to take part in its Accelerate Green programme for businesses focusing on sustainability and climate action.

First announced last October, the accelerator aims to help Irish SMEs developing products and services based on green innovation to scale their business and help in the fight against the climate crisis.

Sponsored by Bord na Móna, the accelerator will be delivered by business consulting company Resolve Partners and will run until June.

Tom Donnellan, CEO of Bord na Móna, said that the company is “determined” to help these eight businesses “deliver novel innovations to enable a low-carbon economy while delivering sustainable jobs”.

The company founders and leaders will have access to a series of deep learning and mentoring sessions from researchers and business leaders in the climate technology space. They will also be able to avail of up to €20,000 in research funding with Irish university researchers.

Together, these eight companies employ more than 120 people and have raised more than €20m in funding so far.

“This sharpens the programme’s focus, to support these companies in becoming the next leaders in their sectors, and to inspire and signpost other start-ups and scale-ups across Ireland towards success,” Donnellan added.

Automsoft

This data management company creates software that helps engineers manage data and perform analytics and visualisation faster and more efficiently. To achieve this, Automsoft has developed a platform that collects and aggregates data for IoT, moves data to the cloud and helps in the maintenance of assets.

Borrisoleigh Bottling

Borrisoleigh Bottling is a mineral water company that is based in the town of Borrisoleigh in Co Tipperary, which is home to a well that was one of Ireland’s first sources of mineral water. The company produces natural mineral water from that well and focuses on eco-friendly packaging and sustainability in its business.

CameraMatics

This SaaS company has built a software platform that uses cameras, machine learning and AI to help transport fleet operators to manage their business more efficiently by reducing costs and improving safety. With plans to raise more capital after securing funding last year, CameraMatics is aiming to become one of Ireland’s next unicorns.

EpiSensor

EpiSensor is developing an industrial IoT platform that makes it easier for companies to collect data and monitor electricity, water, gas and more. By connecting the platform to cloud-based software tools, companies can use the data to gain insight into operations, potentially reducing cost, improving performance and increasing sustainability.

Go Eve

On a mission to make the transition to electric vehicles faster, Go Eve is building technology to reduce the cost and hassle of going electric. The UK-based company, which is spinning out of University College Dublin and Imperial College London, has developed a patent-pending technology for charging EVs at scale, called DockChain.

JCBE

Jones Celtic BioEnergy (JCBE) is focused on converting municipal and other biogenic waste into low-cost and renewable energy while harvesting residual organics for carbon sequestration. It also provides technology to the sustainable agriculture sector.

Positive Carbon

This start-up, which makes food waste monitoring technology, secured investment and support from German venture capital firm APX last year. Positive Carbon has built a fully automated food waste monitoring system that tracks and logs all waste in kitchens, helping make businesses more sustainable and saving them money.

Real Leaf Farm

Real Leaf Farm is a company based in the peatlands of Co Offaly that uses hydroponics, a process that involves growing plants without soil, to produce “densely nutritious leaves” all year around. The company says its system uses significantly less water than soil-based farming and all the water is recycled to make the farming process sustainable.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.