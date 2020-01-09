Data and privacy firm Calligo snaps up Dublin-based DC Networks

Marking its sixth acquisition in three years, Jersey-based Calligo has added IT services provider DC Networks to its portfolio.

Calligo, a global data optimisation and privacy firm, has announced the purchase of DC Networks for an undisclosed sum. Dublin-based IT services provider DC Networks specialises in IT support, telecommunications, networking and managed Microsoft Azure services, and the deal has been described as an important part of Calligo’s expansion.

From its base in Jersey, Calligo has completed six acquisitions over the past three years. These include three firms in Canada, one in Guernsey, one in Luxembourg and now DC Networks.

Calligo’s portfolio of services includes public and hybrid cloud, IT managed services, and data analytics and AI services.

‘Strategic target’

“[Ireland] is populated by a high proportion of ambitious, data-driven businesses eager to explore how they can make the fullest use of their data and make it work harder for them. Ireland was clearly the logical next step for Calligo’s international expansion,” said Julian Box, founder and CEO of Calligo.

“However, Ireland is also a strategic target. Adding a presence here, alongside our established locations in the UK and Europe, bolsters our ability to provide local, European and international businesses with a full suite of data-centric managed services that satisfy all requirements in data residency, data privacy and data ethics.”

Speaking of DC Networks, Box added that it will “meld very easily” with Calligo.

Robert Doyle, director of DC Networks, also noted that “the similarities in our service lines, customer focus and underlying missions were striking”.

“We have taken pride in developing strong relationships with our clients, many of whom have been with us for many years, and we know their businesses, needs and data challenges inside out,” Doyle said.

“This acquisition will be an excellent result for our new and existing clients, as the wider portfolio of data services that will be made available to them.”