Contentstack’s headless CMS and DXP raises $31.5m in Series A

Contentstack was founded by serial entrepreneur Neha Sampat, who sold her last business, Built.io, to Software AG.

On Tuesday (8 October), Contentstack, which offers a headless content management system (CMS) and digital experience platform (DXP) for enterprise, announced that it had secured $31.5m in a Series A funding round led by Insight Partners.

The San Francisco-based company also noted additional participation from existing backers Illuminate Ventures and GingerBread Capital. The capital will be used to scale sales and marketing to reach more industries and geographies, as well as to build out the partner ecosystem and larger community around Contentstack.

The company’s platform enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels. It was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex and mission-critical deployments, and the company claims that this removes silos between business units, enabling business and IT to easily collaborate.

Contentstack was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Neha Sampat, who sold her last company, Built.io, to Software AG. Sampat founded her current business with Nishant Patel and Matthew Baier – this is their third time launching a venture together.

The company increased sales four-fold in the first half of 2019, compared to the same period last year.

‘Demand for modern content infrastructure’

Teddie Wardi, managing director at Insight Partners, said: “We were immediately impressed by Contentstack – the platform has received many industry accolades and remains beloved by well-known brands looking to create a more personalised customer experience.

“Given the success of the product and the company’s seasoned and proven leadership team, we believe that Contentstack is poised to take advantage of the explosive growth that the DXP industry is experiencing. We look forward to working closely with the team to continue to scale the company and to further the rapid adoption of its platform globally.”

Sampat added: “By addressing growing market demand for modern content infrastructure, Contentstack has quickly slid into the leadership position for digital content experiences, with 2019 as the company’s most successful year yet.

“With this support from Insight, we will deliver the most powerful omnichannel digital experiences to global brands who want to inspire and delight their customers.”

The company’s clients include brands such as Shell, Walmart and Cisco. In the first half of 2020, Contentstack aims to expand beyond the US, India and Europe into the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on New Zealand and Australia.