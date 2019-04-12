15 good ventures wanted for latest Google Adopt a Startup programme

Irish start-ups with a vision to scale urged to vie for programme with prizes worth thousands up for grabs.

Google is looking for 15 Irish start-ups with the vision and capability to compete in its Adopt a Startup programme.

The eight-week programme will focus on priority growth areas identified by the companies themselves and the Adopt a Startup team in Dublin.

The priority growth areas include four crucial stages: understanding your customer, building your brand, growing globally and scaling your organisation.

Participants will benefit from expertise and support in topics such as analytics and user experience, pitching and networking, automation and machine learning, and how best to plan for global growth.

Following the eight-week programme, each start-up will have the opportunity to pitch their growth plan to a panel of select judges, with some unique prizes up for grabs including €10,000 in Google Ads credit and eligibility for the Google Cloud Programme, which includes $100,000 in Google Cloud Credit.

Places on the programme are limited to 15 companies, with applications closing on 22 April. More information on Adopt a Startup and full details on how to apply can be found here.

Has your start-up got what it takes?

The Adopt a Startup programme was launched by Google in 2014 and has mentored more than 150 companies, helping them to develop and grow. FoodCloud, UrbanVolt, Jobbio, Beats Medical and LogoGrab are just some of the amazing companies that have participated in the programme and have gone on to achieve significant success in their industries.

“We’ve achieved a lot of success over the past five years, but we are always looking at ways to improve our impact,” said Google Ireland director Paddy Flynn.

“We’ve listened to feedback from start-ups and have reshaped this next iteration of the programme, including reducing the number of start-ups from 30 to 15 for this cycle.

“This will allow us to deliver a more intensive programme, [which] will focus on four crucial stages in a start-up’s growth cycle and will give participants more direct engagement with Google experts. We hope that this focus will enable them scale more effectively and learn from each other through the programme.”

Grand Canal Dock in Dublin, where Google’s EMEA HQ is based. Image: Aitormmfoto/Depositphotos