HR Duo opens Romanian office to expand its SaaS platform

The company is growing its software team to further develop its SaaS HR platform and is also expanding its operations in the UK.

Meath-based tech company HR Duo has opened a new office in Romania to scale up its team and meet ambitious growth targets.

This European Software Hub has been created to support HR Duo as it develops and expands its SaaS HR platform. The new hub currently has seven software engineers and plans to grow this to 17 within two years, supporting the 45 staff in its Dunshaughlin headquarters.

Set up by CEO Jerome Forde in 2013, the company claims its platform can help automate roughly 80pc of a company’s HR requirements, freeing up time for managers.

The company said its platform is designed to be always on and up to date, to ensure companies are HR compliant.

The Meath-headquartered company said its platform is ideal for its target market of SMEs with 50 to 1,000 employees, acting as a support for HR staff or as an alternative for companies without a dedicated HR department.

HR Duo claims to have experienced rapid growth in recent years. In 2020, the company revealed plans to add 50 new members to its team over a three-year period, in order to meet a high level of international growth

The expansion to Romania is a direct result of HR Duo’s €4.5m Series A fundraise in January, which is being used to accelerate product development, grow its workforce and expand internationally. The company is also bolstering its workforce with further expansion in the UK.

“The opening of our European Software Hub in Brasov is an exciting development and a logical choice given the young and largely English-speaking workforce that is highly-educated and skilled in a range of software capabilities,” Forde said.

“We are a proud Dunshaughlin company and we will continue to base our headquarters in the town. As an ambitious ‘scale-up’, we’re targeting new business wins and rapid revenue growth in the near term, which requires immediate increased capacity in our teams.”

In January, HR Duo said it had experienced an average compound revenue growth of 53pc per year within a two-year operating period. The company added that it has gathered a diverse range of customers, including retail, hospitality and medical device companies.

