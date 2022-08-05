LiveEO lands €19m to fuel space data insights for enterprises

LiveEO uses AI to analyse earth observation data, providing real time insights for enterprise companies such as large scale infrastructure operators.

Berlin-based start-up LiveEO has secured €19m to fuel its mission to kick off the next wave of space industry commercialisation.

The company uses satellite data to provide analytics for companies, with a current focus on large scale infrastructure operators.

The funding round was led by MMC Ventures and includes €17m of venture capital, along with further funds from the European Commission and Investitionsbank Berlin.

LiveEO said all existing shareholders participated in the round, while MMC, Segenia Capital and Hannover Digital Investments joined as new investors.

Earth observation (EO) is the gathering of information about Earth’s physical, chemical and biological systems, usually through the use of satellite imaging.

This data can be used in various areas of society, but LiveEO’s focus is on bringing the data to enterprises, as linear infrastructure grids are “the arteries of our societies”.

LiveEO offers an app to give real time updates to its clients, using AI to monitor EO data and provide insights to enterprises. The app has in-built documentation and reporting functions that can be customised by the user.

“After huge investments in rockets and satellites in the past years, it is time for companies like us to develop highly automated applications which translate data from hundreds of earth observation satellites into real value for end-users,” LiveEO co-CEO Daniel Seidel said.

The start-up provides data through its network of partners in sectors such as industry asset management, satellite data acquisition, business consulting, cloud computing and civil society. Its partners include SAP and Amazon Web Services.

LiveEO said the €19m round is one of the largest investments in earth observation tech in Europe. The start-up has had a busy period of growth since it raised €5.25m of Series A funding last year.

Since its last funding round, the company said it has doubled its headcount, tripled its revenue and signed customers across five continents. The new funding will be used to fuel global expansion and fund entry into new markets such as the insurance sector.

“We want to bring insights derived from space imagery to every global value chain, and continue to focus on human-centred applications,” co-CEO Sven Przywarra said. “This financing round brings us a significant step closer to that goal.”

