Final call for start-ups to compete for €280,000 Seedcorn funding

Start-up and early-stage firms urged to enter Seedcorn competition.

The final call has been issued for companies to compete for a share of this year’s €280,000 InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness competition.

Seedcorn offers a total cash prize fund of €280,000, with €100,000 earmarked for the overall winner. Since its inception in 2003, the total awarded to innovative companies stands at €4.5m.

– SHANE O’HANLON

As well as the chance to win a substantial cash prize, entrants benefit from guidance, advice, and feedback from business experts, investors, and other entrepreneurs through business planning workshops and mentorship support throughout the competition.

Previous Seedcorn winners include Barracuda FX (Dublin), Loci Orthopaedics (Galway), Valitacell (Dublin), ALR Innovations (Limerick) and Epona Biotech/Stablelab (Sligo).

Be in it to win it

Companies interested in taking part have to apply here before the closing date for entries at 1pm on Friday 31 May.

“It’s vital that determined start-up and early-stage companies get the support and advice they need to achieve their ambitions,” said Shane O’Hanlon, funding and growth manager at InterTradeIreland.

“Seedcorn is much more than a competition; it goes beyond the €4.5m cash funding by helping firms prepare for challenges and learning how to capitalise on opportunities.

“Companies learn from industry experts and the wider investment community, who help them refine their business plans and improve their pitches to potential investors.

“We would encourage companies to avail of this fantastic opportunity and submit their entries before the upcoming closing date.”