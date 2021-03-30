Belfast company’s hiring software secures £300,000 investment

Private investors have backed SeeMeHired.com through HBAN, along with other supports that will help drive growth in the UK and Ireland.

Belfast-based company SeeMeHired.com has secured £300,000 in investment from private investors combined with other funding supports.

The recruiting software company connected with its new investors through the Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN), a joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland, InterTradeIreland and Invest NI to promote angel investment. HBAN has a network of 600 angel investors across the island of Ireland.

SeeMeHired.com is currently backed by four local private investors including company co-founder Gary Irvine. Irvine is a fellow of the Institute of Professional Recruiters and currently serves as interim chief executive at the company.

“SeeMeHired.com’s vision, in this digital age, is to save employers a great deal of time and money by fully automating the recruitment and hiring of their new staff. The company has ambitious growth plans and we are confident that we can disrupt the status quo by delivering a much better experience for both candidates and employers,” said Irvine.

“SeeMeHired is already working with fantastic companies to streamline their hiring processes and help them fill roles in the smartest way possible. We have continued to grow through the pandemic and securing this new investment will now help us accelerate the next phase of the company’s development in the wider UK and Ireland markets.”

‘We are confident that we can disrupt the status quo by delivering a much better experience for both candidates and employers’

– GARY IRVINE

SeeMeHired.com launched commercially in March 2020 with a cloud-based platform to automate much of the recruitment process, including sourcing, engaging, selecting and hiring job candidates.

Features include the ability to anonymise candidates for selection based on skills and experience alone and a fully integrated video interviewing tool. Employers can also use SeeMeHired.com to manage job postings across a range of sources, including job boards, social media and recruitment agencies.

According to the company, 25 new customers have signed up to the service since the start of 2021. Clients include Grant Thornton Northern Ireland, Firmus Energy, Tobermore, S&W Wholesale and Hastings Hotels.

As well as raising funding through HBAN, SeeMeHired.com also received support from the Covid-19 Equity Investment Fund (CEIF) and Co-Fund NI.

CEIF from Invest NI targets funding to early-stage start-ups in Northern Ireland with high-growth potential. It supports these businesses in progressing their business plans for future growth and preparing for recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Co-Fund NI is also part of Invest NI’s portfolio of supports and is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme.

“It is great to see the team at SeeMeHired.com continuing to grow the business and add new customers,” said Jim Curran, programme manager for HBAN in Northern Ireland.

“This latest investment from HBAN, the CEIF and Co-Fund NI will help the company as it positions itself to make a concerted push into the UK and Ireland.”