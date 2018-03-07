Berlin smart home player Senic raises $4m in seed round

Senic is on the cusp of a new revolution in smart home automation.

Berlin-based hardware and software start-up Senic has raised $4m in seed funding from US and German investors.

The investment comes from Birchmere Ventures, Target Partners and Gira, a leading supplier for building control systems.

‘We believe that the way most people interact with technology is broken’

– TOBIAS EICHENWALD

Senic said that it is targeting the convergence between the traditional building automation market and the fast-growing market for DIY systems adopted by tech-savvy consumers.

Senic’s product portfolio includes the Red Dot Design award-winning Nuimo smart home controller and the Covi lamp.

Design for smart home life

“We believe that the way most people interact with technology is broken; we should be demanding better designed interfaces and more seamless interactions,” said Tobias Eichenwald, CEO and co-founder of Senic.

“With this new capital, we’re able to expand our team and product line, continuing to deliver our users products that are beautifully crafted and make the smart home more human.”

Senic was founded in 2013 by Eichenwald, Felix Christmann and Philip Michaelides.

The company currently has 23 employees.

In 2015, Senic launched its first product, Nuimo, on Kickstarter. Nuimo is compatible with smart speakers, lights and other smart devices, such as Sonos and Philips Hue.

“Current smart home appliances are predominantly built with technical aspects in mind,” explained Michael Münnix, partner at Target Partners.

“Senic addresses a large demand for smart home interfaces that focus on interaction design and build quality, effortless user experience, not only the technology – taking the complexity out of the smart home.”