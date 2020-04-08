Square1 invests in Shane Monahan’s social audio app Limor

Irish design and development agency Square1 has backed Limor, an app founded by former professional rugby player Shane Monahan.

On Tuesday (7 April), Irish design and development agency Square1 announced that it has invested in Limor, becoming a shareholder of the social audio start-up. Square1 will now work with Limor in building the next release of its app later this year.

Established in 2013 by Ciarán Maher and Diego Solorzano, the development firm has clients from the publishing sector across Ireland and the UK. Square1’s platform for publishers, Publisher Plus, is used by nearly 70pc of publishers within the Irish market.

Commenting on the acquisition, Solorzano said: “We see Limor and social audio as a great complement for our publishers, and we are excited at the prospect of using the potential of the Limor platform to allow our existing and future clients to better engage with their audiences.”

Other investors in Limor include former Ryanair group treasurer Cian Blackwell, who is a current board member of the Irish Aviation Authority.

Blackwell said: “Social audio is emerging as a critical component of the expanding voice economy, and Limor is positioned at the forefront of this wave. I am thrilled to be on board with Limor and to help shape its future at this critical phase in the growth of the company and the entire sector.”

Limor’s functionality

Founded by former professional rugby player Shane Monahan, Limor offers an app that enables users to instantly record, edit and share their voice and podcasts straight from their phone. With Limor, no equipment or audio production skills are required to put together a podcast.

Users can produce, edit and distribute traditional podcasts, short form social audio casts and audio comments and interact with the community on the app’s main feed.

The app also enables podcast creators to communicate directly with their followers on Limor’s platform through the app’s voice comments section, which serves as the social audio aspect of Limor.

Monahan commented: “We are delighted to partner with Square1, one of Ireland’s leading software development companies, and we are excited about working with Square1’s talented development teams at this exciting stage in Limor’s expansion.

“This partnership enables Limor to accelerate our plans to become leaders in social audio engagement and analytics. Our vision is to give every individual a voice, and instant access to the emerging era of audio and soon to be a $1trn dollar voice economy.”

Podcasts and audio in the age of Covid-19

Monahan added: “We are experiencing unprecedented times due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result of this, the need for social distancing and self-isolation. Due to this there has never been a higher desire for social interaction, aural content and verbal communication, and Limor can offer this.

“Covid-19 is having a massive effect on the economy, businesses, employers, employees and individuals across the globe. Limor offers everyone the instant ability to engage in verbal communication and interaction which is so important in this time of crisis.”

The web development firm added: “We can see the potential and future applications of social audio and how Limor can expand as a real pioneer of voice-enabled services. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the world, how we communicate, and how we interact as we know it.

“Limor will allow everyone to adapt to this change in a simple, innovative way and help people get through this difficult period by introducing them to social audio. We have just launched our own Square1 traditional podcast on the Limor platform and are really enjoying the experience of using the app and social audio.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Shane and the rest of the team, and to associate the name of Square1 with a company and a product with the ambition of having a positive impact with real global reach.”