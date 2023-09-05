Carlow-based Stryve acquires US tech firm Futuralis

Along with organic hires, Futuralis will bring the total headcount at Stryve to more than 100 this year.

Irish cybersecurity start-up Stryve has acquired a majority stake in Futuralis, a US tech consulting firm that helped NASA broadcast the Artemis 1 space mission.

Headquartered in Maryland, Futuralis was founded in 2011 by Aravind Pamula. The company employs more than 35 people with teams across Georgia, Texas, Colorado and Washington, as well as a development centre in Hyderabad, India.

As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner, Futuralis has some big clients in its roster, including Amazon.com, Equifax, Nutrien, Zillow, the University of North Carolina and the Emmy award-winning Felix & Paul Studio.

When the historic Artemis 1 lunar mission blasted off towards the moon, Futuralis helped NASA broadcast the launch via the AWS cloud, giving the thousands that watched it a novel experience.

Now, the Futuralis acquisition will help Carlow-based Stryve to become a global multicloud player with operations in the US, India, South Africa, Morocco, Poland, Ireland and the UK. Along with organic hires, Futuralis will bring Stryve’s total headcount to more than 100 this year.

Stryve CEO Andrew Tobin said that joining forces with Futuralis and its highly specialised team led by Pamula gives Stryve “a strong foothold in the US and an exceptional opportunity to expand globally with a formidable multicloud offering”.

“Our mission is to provide innovative and scalable multicloud solutions, disaster recovery, backup and cybersecurity expertise that protect our clients’ data, promote cyber-safe work environments and ultimately give customers greater peace of mind,” said Tobin.

“Incorporating AWS expertise into our offering significantly enhances Stryve’s overall value proposition.”

Founded in 2018, Stryve is one of Ireland’s leading cybersecurity start-ups. It recently acquired a majority stake in SureDatum and its fintech platform. It also opened a tech hub in Morocco in 2021 and expanded in the UK the following year.

Some of its existing clients include Zevas, Dole PLC, Trustvet, First Ireland, Origina and Typetec.

Pamula said joining Stryve marks “a pivotal moment” for Futuralis as the two are “poised to catapult our AWS services” into the EMEA market and “fast-track” innovation to meet growing demands from customers.

“Beyond the technological synergy, what truly resonates with us is the remarkable alignment in organisational culture, streamlining our joint endeavours and speeding up our collaborative go-to-market solutions.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.