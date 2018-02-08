23 amazing start-ups from Tel Aviv to watch

Tel Aviv is alive with tech start-ups and it is a city with an unwavering eye on the future.

The second most populous city in Israel and effectively that country’s business capital, Tel Aviv is a firm fixture on the world’s technology map.

It is clearly a city where people like to work hard but play hard too with a world-renowned night life. Nestled alongside the Mediterranean and home to thousands of start-ups, the city and its surrounding areas are home to hundreds of venture capital firms but also global operations of tech giants like Google, SAP, Microsoft, Facebook, to name a few.

Sometimes known as Silicon Wadi, Israel is a start-up nation, and much of the tech industry can be found in the area in and around Tel Aviv and in nearby cities like Ra’anana, Petah Tikva, Herzliya, Netanya, Rehovot and Rishon Le Zion.

The Israeli tech industry began to form in the 1960s with forerunners including Tadiran and Elron Electronic Industries. The tech industry’s evolution was boosted by the 1967 French arms embargo which was a catalyst for the creation of a domestic military industry defined by cutting edge R&D.

Notable tech giants to emerge from Israel include Amdocs and Check Point Software Technologies.

From IT security to the cameras in our smartphones, Israeli entrepreneurs mostly based in or near Tel Aviv have played a key role.

As one of the most technologically influential cities in the world alongside Silicon Valley, Berlin, Helsinki, Kista and London, Tel Aviv is notable for the sheer number of start-ups that go on to list on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Like most start-up cities, Tel Aviv has a bustling events scene with notable events including Blockchain Israel, Garage Geeks, UX Salon, Startup Grind and Yazamiot for women entrepreneurs.

Useful groups to follow on Facebook include Startup Stadium, SecretTelAviv and Israel Innovation Community.

Annual tech events include DLD in September, The Journey, Microsoft Tech Summit and iNNOVEX.

Established incubators include The Time, Samurai House and Techcode China Israel Incubator, while active accelerators include 500 Startups, The Hive, KamaTech and The Junction.

And so, here are 23 Tel Aviv start-ups that we think are worth watching in 2018:

Airobotics

Airobotics has developed a pilotless drone platform that collects aerial data and valuable insights for industrial facilities. Founded in 2014 by Meir Kliner and Ran Krauss, Airobotics has raised $71m in funding so far, including most recently a $32.5m Series C led by BlueRun Ventures and including such investors as OurCrowd and Microsoft Ventures.

Aurora Labs

Aurora Labs has developed a “self-healing” platform for monitoring errors in a vehicle’s performance, preventing expensive recalls for the car industry. Founded by Zohar Fox (CEO) and Ori Lederman (COO), Aurora raised $2.7m in a seed round led by Maniv Mobility, MizMaa Ventures, Expansion Venture Capital and Trucks Venture Capital.

Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics is developing a high-resolution radar system to help vehicles detect and identify obects. Founded by Kobi Marenko, the technology enables cars to see the environment in any weather and light condition. Founded in 2015, the start-up recently raised $9m in a round led by OG Tech Ventures and OurCrowd.

Bluevine

BlueVine allows small businesses to get paid immediately on their outstanding invoices. Founded by Eyal Lifshitz, Moti Shatner and Nir Klar, it has operations in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto. The company has raised $318m in investment from investors that include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, Rakuten Fintech Fund and Silicon Valley Bank.

Bringg

Bringg's CEO Raanan Cohen presents 'The New Rules for Supply Chain in The Customer-Centric Era' at @SCM_World Live Americas in Miami. @Gartner_inc @BringgApp pic.twitter.com/AS6BXABqUH — Bringg (@BringgApp) February 7, 2018

Bringg is the creator of a SaaS platform used by companies in the logistics, retail, food, CPG and services industry aimed at achieving logistical excellent despite complex delivery ecosystems. Founded by Lion Sion and Raanan Cohen, the start-up has raised $31m so far, including a $12m Series B in January that includes Salesforce Ventures as an investor.

Corephotonics

Corephotonics is a pioneer in the area of dual camera technologies for smartphones. Founded by David Mendlovic and Gal Shabtay, it has raised $50m to date, including a recent $15m round led by Samsung Ventures, Foxconn and MediaTek that will enable the company to expand into automotive, drone, surveillance and action camera opportunities.

DataRails

One more reason why Excel is the coolest application ever. https://t.co/aEd9Pww39B pic.twitter.com/njSJfEBGyn — DataRails (@datarails) February 4, 2018

DataRails transforms complex spreadsheet data into clear and insightful information. Founded in 2015 by Didi Gurfinkel, Eyal Cohen and Oded Har-Tal, DataRails recently took part in the Microsoft accelerator in Tel Aviv and has raised $7m in total funding from investors that include Vertex Ventures, Cyrus Angel Fund, Oryzen Capital and Star Farm Ventures.

Deep Instinct

Applying deep learning to cybersecurity, Deep Instinct’s predictive capabilities can result in zero-day threat detection. Founded in 2014 by Eli David, Deep Instinct raised $32m in funding last year from investors Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Nvidia, Coatue Management and ATW Partners.

Dome9 Security

The Clock is ticking and #GDPR is almost here. Let's talk about rules and regulations. https://t.co/UkqkgDPO0c pic.twitter.com/0Co557uLt1 — Dome9 Security (@Dome9) January 30, 2018

Dome9 Security is a cloud infrastructure security and compliance platform. The company has strong traction in the enterprise market. Founded by Roy Feintuch and Zohar Alon, Dome9 has raised $29.3m to date, including a $16.5m Series C funding last year led by SoftBank.

Inflowz

#Israel Startup Inflowz, an AI process optimization company, recently ended their seed round w/ $3.5M https://t.co/7lU4UNRadP #StartupNation — IsraelTradeWestCoast (@IsraeliEcon) June 1, 2017

Inflowz is the creator of an AI sales process optimisation platform for high-velocity sales organisations with a focus on optimising and maximising revenue. Founded in 2017 by Avioam Nowagrodski, Ori Roniger and Rachel Haim Hadas, the start-up last year raised $3.5m in seed funding from Glilot Capital Partners.

Knowmail

Knowmail is the creator of a personalised AI engine that learns your work habits and helps you to focus, save time and improve the overall email and messaging experience. Founded in 2014 by Avi Mandelberg, Aim Senior and Oded Avital, Knowmail raised $3.5m so far from investors that include CE Ventures, AfterDox, Plus Ventures, 2B Angels and INE Ventures.

Logz.io

Introducing our AI-powered log management platform for #DevOps built on top of the open-source ELK Stack! https://t.co/vraJgo6757 pic.twitter.com/5PS3HZxG98 — Logz.io (@logzio) May 10, 2017

Logz.io is a data analytics start-up that combines the ELK (Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana) open source stack with machine learning. It simplifies log analysis using predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms to find and predict creitical events in the volumes of information in IT environments. Founded in 2014 by Asaf Yigal and Tomer Levy, Logz.io recently raised $23m in a Series C round led by OpenView, Vintage Investment partners, Giza Venture Capital and 83North, bringing total investment to $46.9m to date.

Monday.com

📣 social media marketers, say goodbye to chaos! Social media plan: 3 big challenges + templates to solve them : https://t.co/YUibRDSApU pic.twitter.com/ZGx8kklY8S — monday.com (@mondaydotcom) February 6, 2018

Monday.com is the creator of innovative project management software that transforms how teams collaborate. The platform centralises emails, documents and presentations. Formerly known as Dapulse, Monday.com was founded by Eran Zinman and Roy Mann and has raised $34.1m in funding so far, including a $25m Series B led by Insight Venture Partners with participation from Genesis Partners and Entrée Capital.

Nexar

Nexar develops software that protects users and their business against car crashes and road casualties. It uses a vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications network that connects with sensors and crowdsourced data. It also generates telematics reports for insurers. In recent weeks the company raised $30m in a round led by Ibex Ventures along with Alibaba Innovation Ventures, Nationwide Insurance, Mosaic Ventures, Slow Ventures, True Ventures and Tusk Ventures, bringing total funding to $44.5m.

Octopus Control & Command

Octopus & Comand has developed a smartphone app that serves as a cloud-based physical security system for facilities like airports, factories, hospitals and other buildings. Users of the system include Coca-Cola and Visa. Founded in 2013 by Baruch Tagori and Tal Bar Or, Octopus recently raised $2.5m from Singulariteam, bringing total investment to $7.8m.

Otonomo

Otonomo provides a cloud-based SaaS platform for car manufacturers to share and monetise car data and offer drivers in-car services. The Tel Aviv start-up recently raised $25m in a Series B round led by Delphi Automotive along with Bessemer Venture Partners, StageOne Ventures and Maniv Mobility.

Scopio Labs

Medtech start-up Scopio Labs has developed a novel diagnostics platform tipped as representing the next generation of microscopes or advanced digital microscopy. Founded in 2015 by Itai Hayut, Scopio Labs raised $7m last year in a round led by OurCrowd.

Sweet Inn

Resort booking platform Sweet Inn enables tourists to order holidays in 4-star or 5-star resorts directly. Founded in 2014 by Paul Besnainou, the company last year raised €20m in a funding round led by QUMRA Capital and BRM, La Maison and M.I.3.

Taranis

Agritech player Taranis uses deep learning on proprietary data sets that include sub-millimetre aerial imagery, field sensors, satellite imagery, weather forecasts and data from its field scouting app to prevent crop disease and pest losses, helping farms to increase their yields. Founded in 2014 by Ayal Karmi, Eli Bukchin and Ofir Schlam, the company has raised $9.5m to date, including a recent Series A led by Vertex Ventrues and Finistere Ventures.

Twiggle

These 100 companies are leading the way in A.I. https://t.co/JEPs85kZj6 via @FortuneMagazine. Come meet Twiggle at #nrf2018 – Booth 947. — Twiggle (@twiggle_com) January 8, 2018

Twiggle uses machine learning, AI and natural language processing to power next generation e-commerce experiences. Founded in 2014 by ex-Googlers Dr Amir Konigsberg and Dr Adi Avidor the start-up has raised $35m in funding to date, including a $15m Series B led by MizMaa Ventures and Korea Investment Partners.

Workey

Workey is an AI-based anonymous career development platform that allows users to both know their worth and get concrete job offers in real-time. Founded in 2014 by Amichai Schreiber, Ben Reuveni, Danny Shtainberg and Roy Reuveni, the company has raised $9.6m to date, including an $8m Series A round last year led by PICO Partners and Magma VC.

Yoobic

Yoobic is a smartphone app that can be used to track merchandising and marketing operations in a retail store. Founded in 2014 by Fabrice Haiat, Gilles Haiat and Thierry Haiat, Yoobic last year raised $5.3m in a Series A round led by Felix Capital.

Yotpo

Yotpo is a reviews and user-generated content marketing platform for businesses. Founded by Omri Cohen and Tomer Tagrin, the company has established offices in New York and has raised $101m in funding so far, including a recent $51m Series D round led by Access Industries and with participation from Vintage Investment Partners, Vertex Ventures, Rhodium, Marker, Blumberg Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners and 2B Angels.