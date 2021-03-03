Delivery player Vromo inks deals with Square and Olo

The partnerships will see the Irish company integrate its tech with Olo’s operations and use Square for payments processing.

Food delivery software start-up Vromo has signed deals in the US with Jack Dorsey’s payments giant Square and food ordering firm Olo.

The partnerships will see Dublin-based Vromo integrate Square’s payment processing and point-of-sale technology with its restaurants to manage transactions.

Olo will team up with Vromo as a tech partner for delivery and driver management. The Irish company’s tech will be used by Olo to locate destinations for deliveries and automate dispatches, all while collecting data to improve operations.

Olo works with more than 300 restaurant brands and is backed by PayPal and Tiger Global Management, the investment firm that recently invested in Dublin’s Flipdish.

Food delivery has undergone a rapid evolution over the last year as restaurants turn to delivery as a means to stay in business during lockdowns. Greater demand from people stuck at home during the pandemic has resulted in greater investments in tech to handle this demand efficiently.

Vromo raised €5m last year to expand its business. The company, which was previously known as WeBringg, operates in the US, UK and Australia.

Alan Hickey, chief executive of Vromo, said that the partnerships will allow it to improve restaurants’ delivery operations into more seamless processes.

“The key benefits of the [Olo] partnership include being able to manage more deliveries with fewer drivers as there is less driver downtime or waiting, real-time communication with customers, delivery performance data and greater customer retention,” Hickey said.

“[The Square partnership] is another significant milestone for Vromo as we continue on our rapid upward trajectory as the world’s only dedicated software for restaurant food delivery,” he added.

Square’s core business has been building payments-processing hardware and software for businesses, but this week the company formally launched its regulated bank in the US to provide deposit accounts and loans.