What to expect from Apple’s upcoming product launches of 2022

It is expected that Apple is launching the “widest array” of new hardware products in its history this year, with some big announcements planned for later in 2022.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the tech giant is working on a range of new products for 2022. He expects most of the big hardware launches to take place in the latter half of the year, with some of the smaller updates being announced in spring. This is Apple’s usual strategy of spacing out product releases each year.

Apple is rumoured to be working on four new iPhone models, an updated low-end MacBook Pro, a larger-screened iMac, a new Mac Pro, a redesigned MacBook Air, second-generation AirPods Pro, three new Apple Watch products, a low-end iPad and iPad Pro updates.

Gurman reports that Apple is planning a spring event in March or April that may see the launch of the iPhone SE, a refreshed iPad Air with an A15 chip and a potential Mac launch. The biggest selling point of the new iPhone SE will likely be a faster processor and 5G support.

Apple is currently in a series of legal battles with Ericsson over royalty payments for the use of patented 5G wireless technology in iPhones.

AppleInsider reports that due to the large number of potential launches, Apple could hold multiple events later in the year to announce new products, similar to its trilogy of autumn presentations in 2020.

The announcements later in the year will almost certainly include the iPhone 14. Rumoured design changes include a hole-punch camera, no camera bump, round volume buttons and a return to an iPhone 4-like design, according to AppleInsider.

Apple had also planned to introduce its AR/VR headset in 2022, but reports suggest that the device’s debut may have been pushed back to 2023 as there are still issues that need to be worked out, according to Bloomberg.

