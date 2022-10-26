Google Chrome is ending support for Windows 7 and 8.1 next year

Older versions of Chrome will still work on older systems, but Google has advised users to upgrade to Windows 10 to keep receiving security updates and the latest browser features.

Google will stop supporting Chrome for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 next year.

The plan to stop supporting these ageing systems is “tentatively scheduled” for 7 February 2023, the expected release date of Chrome 110. Google said users will need to ensure they are running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases.

The company added that the decision matches Microsoft’s end of support for the Extended Security Update programme for Windows 7 and the Windows 8.1 extended support. Microsoft’s support for these systems is scheduled to end on 10 January 2023.

Older versions of Chrome will still be able to work on Windows 7 and 8.1 in the future, but Google said users on these operating systems will no longer receive updates for the browser.

“If you are currently on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, we encourage you to move to a supported Windows version before that date to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features,” a Google Chrome support manager said.

Currently, Windows 7 is still running on around 10pc of all PCs worldwide, while Windows 8.1 is only running on 2.7pc, according to Statcounter.

Microsoft has issued similar advice to users that are still running older versions of its Windows systems.

“Without continued software and security updates, your PC will be at greater risk for viruses and malware,” Microsoft said. “We recommend upgrading to a version of Windows that is still supported. A new device that can run Windows 11 makes for an easy transition and a great experience.”

Microsoft is recommending that those using older software jump past Windows 10 and upgrade to 11, which was launched last year. Currently, Windows 10 has nearly a 72pc market share, while Windows 11 is at more than 13pc.

In terms of Chrome developments, Google also has plans to ban third-party cookies from the browser. However, the tech giant has pushed this plan back to 2024 while it develops privacy-preserving alternatives.

