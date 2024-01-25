Arrotek’s Mark Pugh becomes new Theragenics CEO

Arrotek was acquired by Theragenics in 2019 and now Mark Pugh has been chosen to lead the multinational and its various brands.

Mark Pugh, the director and co-founder of Sligo medtech Arrotek, has been appointed as CEO of the Theragenics Corporation.

Pugh is taking up the new position with immediate effect, leading the multinational and its various brands and sister companies. Theragenics is focused on the design, production and supply of minimally invasive medical devices.

He succeeds Frank Tarallo, who retired at the end of 2023 after leading Theragenics for more than a decade.

Pugh has decades of experience in the medtech sector and is known in Ireland for co-founding Arrotek with Ger O’Carroll in 2005. The company specialises in the design and manufacture of minimally invasive medical devices and has various global clients including medtech businesses, medical professionals, inventors and entrepreneurs.

The Sligo-based company offers various services, including the creation of prototypes to test potential products and regulatory advice to ensure devices are compliant with global medical standards.

Under Pugh’s leadership, Arrotek grew from a two-person start-up to a thriving global enterprise with more than 100 employees. The company announced a multimillion-euro expansion to its Sligo headquarters in 2022. Theragenics said Arrotek has helped more than 250 companies to develop their own medical devices.

Last year, Arrotek scored two victories at the prestigious Life Science Industry Awards, where it was named Life Sciences Company of the Year and won the Overall Excellence in Life Sciences award.

Theragenics saw the potential of Arrotek in 2019, when its subsidiary Galt Medical acquired the Sligo company. Pugh continued to lead Arrotek but also became the president of Theragenics’ OEM Group in 2022, which includes companies such as Theragenics, Galt and Arrotek.

“I am deeply passionate about Theragenics’ mission of delivering life-changing minimally invasive medical solutions,” Pugh said. “This company possesses a robust foundation, innovative products and a diversified portfolio of capabilities across multiple growing therapeutic areas.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with our exceptional leadership team and board of directors to propel Theragenics to new heights, cultivate a culture of innovation, optimise operational efficiencies and ultimately enhance the value we deliver to our customers, clinicians and most importantly, the patients we serve.”

