Mike Beary bows out as Irish head of Amazon Web Services

AWS country manager for Ireland, Mike Beary, will help with the leadership transition before heading to California for the wine harvest.

The Irish head of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Mike Beary, has said that he is stepping down after more than 11 years with the company.

Beary served as country manager with AWS since 2017. He said today (2 June) in a post on his LinkedIn page that he felt the time was right for him to “pass the baton” and focus on new opportunities.

“To my colleagues in Amazon and AWS, thank you for all your support and the efforts you make to support our customers and communities every day. I know that I’m leaving with the organisation in good hands. I remain humbled and inspired by your ownership and dedication,” he wrote.

Beary said that he planned to travel to California “in time for the annual grape harvest”, adding that he and his husband have been working with a small family winery in the region to learn wine-making.

Before he jets off to California to immerse himself in viticulture, Beary said he would be “around this summer to support the transition to a new set of leaders in AWS in Ireland.” He hinted that there may be a further announcement on leadership down the line.

He thanked his colleagues and friends in Ireland that supported him throughout his time at AWS. He also spoke of his favourite parts of the job and the achievements of which he was proudest.

“I’ve been honoured to support the growth of the company in Ireland from 2,000 to over 6,500 colleagues across the country today.”

Beary added that he was proud to have developed partnerships with third-level sector, including AWS’ relationship with TU Dublin and University of Limerick.

He praised Ireland’s track record on producing entrepreneurs and said he enjoyed spending time with AWS customers as they scaled their businesses. Earlier this year, AWS launched a free start-up hub for founders in Ireland.

While he will be leaving Ireland for some time, Beary said he would continue “contributing further to the social and policy life of the country”, in addition to his ongoing responsibilities as a board member of Tallaght University Hospital. He began his career as a social worker.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.