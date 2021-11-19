Pip White moves from Google to Slack to lead growth in Europe

Former Google Cloud UK and Ireland boss Pip White is taking on a new leadership role at Slack to help continue its EMEA growth.

Former Googler Pip White has joined Slack as its new senior vice-president and general manager for EMEA, where she will attempt to accelerate the productivity software company’s growth further across the region.

Prior to this appointment, White was Google Cloud’s managing director for the UK and Ireland. She only served in that role for a little more than a year before the move to Slack.

White’s new company has a link with previous positions on her CV. Before Google, White held senior leadership roles at Salesforce, which acquired Slack in July for $27.7bn. Slack is now integrated into the US cloud-based software giant’s product offering.

From a base in the UK, White’s task is now to keep Slack on its trajectory of growth in the EMEA region. The productivity and messaging app has been rolling out new products and features on a regular basis over the past few months as part of its efforts to corner the remote working market.

“I’m excited to watch this trend play out and see Slack’s momentum continue to rise across Europe,” she said. “Especially as we work with Salesforce to create the business operating system for the new world of work so that organisations have a single source of truth for their business, and a single platform for connecting their people and applications wherever they are.

“Slack’s growth sheds light on how critical having a digital headquarters as a central place for work and social interactions has become for businesses. After all, we won’t keep lifting and shifting old ways of working from the office to the home. Instead, we will develop digital HQs, which will improve productivity, foster innovation and help increase the diversity of company workforces – something I’m very passionate about.”

Slack’s client base spans scaling start-ups to established Fortune 500 brands, as well as academic institutions, non-profits and governments in more than 150 countries.

The UK is one of Slack’s biggest global markets, serving 43pc of FTSE 100 companies. Clients include BT, Man Group, HSBC, Vodafone, Starling Bank and Deliveroo.

