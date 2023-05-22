S3 Connected Health opening new US office to fuel expansion

The digital health service provider said it is reacting to increased demand for its services in the US and has partnered with more than 40 life science companies.

Dublin’s S3 Connected Health is opening a second office in the US, as the company plans to expand its presence in the country.

The digital health service provider said it has experienced “significantly increased” demand for its services in the US and has secured deals with companies such as Lilly, Inspire, and Baxter.

S3 is focused on the life sciences sector and said it is partnered with more than 40 companies in this area. The Irish business is opening a new office in Cambridge, Massachusetts to scale up its team in the country.

The company already has a Minneapolis office but said Cambridge is an ideal second location due to its thriving life science industry. The new office is located at the Cambridge Innovation Center.

S3 consulting services VP Brian Flatley has relocated to the US to support the expansion, having experience in digital health and implementing it into healthcare systems.

“With this move and our growth plans, we aim to tap into the vibrant ecosystem here and look forward to driving transformative change for how patients engage with therapies and medical devices using digital health,” Flatley said.

The company’s second expansion in the US was welcomed by Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy, who said the move will further confirm “Ireland’s status as a leader in digital health solutions”.

“The growth of the company’s footprint in North America will support improving the efficiency of bringing new Irish technologies and services to benefit the life sciences sector in the US,” Clancy said.

S3 Connected Health has roughly 200 staff across Europe and the US. This company’s story began with S3 Group, a spin-out of electronics giant Philips led by Maurice Whelan.

Up until 2006, Philips owned the majority of the company until S3 Group led a management buyout. This group consisted of three distinct businesses, including S3 Connected Health.

In 2015, S3 Group sold the TV technology side of its business to Accenture in a move that would boost the consulting giant’s digital video services business.

Much of the S3’s history had been centred on supplying silicon design expertise and services to some of the world’s biggest technology companies, but its semiconductor arm was bought by IoT player Adesto Technologies in 2018 in a deal worth $35m.

