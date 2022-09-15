Samsung to invest billions as it commits to net-zero emissions by 2050

By joining RE100, the electronics giant has also vowed to switch to 100pc renewable energy for its electricity needs in markets outside South Korea by 2027.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest smartphone maker and one of the largest chipmakers, has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions across its entire business by 2050.

The South Korean tech giant has also joined RE100, a global initiative bringing together businesses committed to 100pc renewable electricity. As part of this commitment, Samsung will switch to renewable energy for its electricity needs in all markets outside South Korea within five years.

However, the company will not aim for 100pc renewable electricity in its home market, where it said renewable energy supplies “have begun to expand but remain limited”.

South Korea got 7.5pc of its electricity from renewable sources in 2021, according to AP. This is significantly lower than the 30pc average among the other rich OECD nations, while the incumbent government has also backtracked on previous climate commitments.

Samsung’s latest commitment also includes plans to invest heavily in new technologies to reduce emissions and make its consumer products more energy efficient.

Last year, Samsung broke quarterly and annual revenue records driven by demand for its smartphones and semiconductor business.

Samsung said it now expects to spend more than 7trn South Korean won, or around €5bn, on its environmental initiatives by 2030. These include reducing process gases, conserving water, expanding electronic waste collection and reducing pollutants.

“The climate crisis is one of the greatest challenges of our time. The consequences of inaction are unimaginable and require the contribution of every one of us, including businesses and governments,” said Jong-Hee Han, CEO and vice-chair of Samsung.

“Samsung is responding to the threats of climate change with a comprehensive plan that includes reducing emissions, new sustainability practices and the development of innovative technologies and products that are better for our planet.”

While its overall plan is to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Samsung is fast-tracking the transition in its consumer device division by committing to net zero by 2030.

All other businesses units, including memory and foundry, will go net zero by the middle of the century.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.