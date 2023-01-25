Shutterstock is offering an AI text-to-image generator to customers

The news comes several months after Shutterstock said it planned to incorporate OpenAI’s text-to-image generator DALL-E 2 into its platform.

Stock photography and media company Shutterstock has revealed the latest development in its plan to jump on the generative AI trend. The brand is introducing an AI image generator to its platform, it said today (25 January).

AI image generation works by converting text prompts to images. From today, the feature will be available to customers of Shutterstock as part of its Creative Flow online design toolkit.

Users will be able to avail of the service in the 20 different languages Shutterstock already supports.

Paul Hennessy, the company’s CEO, said today’s news was a continuation of Shutterstock’s previously announced partnerships with AI leaders such as OpenAI and Meta.

Last October, Shutterstock said it would expand its existing partnership with OpenAI to incorporate the start-up’s text-to-image generator DALL-E 2 into its platform in the coming months.

“Our easy-to-use generative platform will transform the way people tell their stories – you no longer have to be a design expert or have access to a creative team to create exceptional work. Our tools are built on an ethical approach and on a library of assets that represents the diverse world we live in, and we ensure that the artists whose works contributed to the development of these models are recognised and rewarded,” said Hennessy.

Hennessy’s comments on crediting artists are significant given that Shutterstock’s rival, Getty Images, is currently involved in a legal battle with image generator Stability AI. The stock image supplier is suing the company for alleged copyright infringement.

Shutterstock is not the only major company that OpenAI is collaborating with at the moment. Earlier this week, the topical AI company announced it had secured a multibillion-dollar investment from tech giant Microsoft.

The investment is centred around OpenAI’s chatbot tool, ChatGPT.

