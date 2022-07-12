Twitter is now letting users ‘unmention’ themselves in Tweets

Twitter previously said it was testing the unmention feature in April on a select user base. The feature will soon be available for all users.

Twitter has said yesterday (11 July) that it is letting users opt out of certain conversations they don’t want to be involved in.

The tech giant tweeted the announcement on its Twitter Safety account yesterday. It said the option for a user to ‘unmention’ themselves in a conversation on the platform would be rolled out shortly. Once it is rolled out, everyone on all devices will have the option of removing themselves from unwanted conversations.

Sometimes you want to see yourself out. Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices. pic.twitter.com/Be8BlotElX — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 11, 2022

Twitter Safety said it wanted to offer tweeters the chance to “take control” of their mentions. It posted a GIF of how the process might work. According to the GIF, users can remove themselves from tweets they are mentioned in by clicking the three dots on the right side of a tweet and selecting ‘leave this conversation’ from the drop down menu.

Twitter initially revealed that it was testing the unmentioning feature back in April. It first became available to selected web users during the testing phase.

Unmentioning is not the only update Twitter has been working on over the past few months. It confirmed it was working on an edit button for tweets that will let users change the text of their published tweets.

Last September, Twitter said it was trialling some new safety features to enable users to protect themselves on the platform. Safety Mode was initially tested on a small group of users. Earlier this year, the beta version was expanded to users in Ireland, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Twitter said the tool would make for “healthy conversations” for users, while limiting “overwhelming and unwelcome interactions that can interrupt those conversations.”

Twitter is currently involved in a spat with billionaire Elon Musk after Musk appeared to back out of the $44bn deal he had made with the company to purchase it.

Musk said Twitter had failed to provide him with information he requested on fake accounts on the platform. Twitter is now planning a legal response.

