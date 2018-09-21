How does your life experience shape your career?

This week in Careers, we heard from multiple sources how life experience can alter your career path and inform decisions in your working life.

Can you think of any life experience in particular that shaped your career path? Is there any one moment in time that influenced your choices in your working life?

This week in Careers, we heard from people such as Laura Murphy, for whom seeing a loved one living with a serious illness inspired her work at Shire. For her, the fact that the work Shire does helps patients have a better quality of life is really special.

We also checked in with the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics (ACIA) this week. The company has been hosting young women for summer placements via the Teen-Turn programme, which hopes to help young women better visualise themselves working in STEM environments in the future.

According to eShopWorld’s Niharika Nayak, a good way to better boost diversity in STEM is to highlight the achievements of women. She told us about how she deals with the ever-changing tech industry and about its ever-changing face, too.

Do you know what a technical capabilities manager actually does? Would you apply for such a role if you saw it, or do you feel like you’re not sure what the position would entail? To clarify, we spoke to Lynsey O’Neill from Liberty IT about the skills she uses in her work.

Meanwhile, it was another busy week on the jobs creation front as 480 new roles were created across the island of Ireland.

Kicking things off was the revelation by Microsoft that it will take on 200 new recruits at its campus in Sandyford, Dublin. This will bring the total Irish headcount for the tech behemoth to 2,200.

Amazingly, this wasn’t the largest announcement of the week. That distinction was awarded to STATSports, a Newry-headquartered sports technology company that confirmed plans to hire 237 in the Northern Irish city over the next three years.

Also in Northern Ireland, spacetech firm 3DEO NI announced that it is to create 33 jobs in Belfast for specialist IT professionals, space systems engineers and more over the next three years.

In Cork, Australian health start-up HealthKit will open an EMEA office, generating 10 new roles over the next nine months.

