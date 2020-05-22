ComReg report finds mobile masts, including 5G, are safe for use

ComReg has conducted tests at 20 mobile masts, including 5G transmitters, and found they pose no risk to people’s health.

A recent report from ComReg, Ireland’s telecoms regulator, has found no evidence that radiation from mobile masts – including those transmitting 5G connectivity – poses a risk to human health. The investigation covered 20 sites across Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Louth and Meath.

The focus of the investigation was to ensure that these masts are within the emission limits of non-ionising radiation as set by the International Commission of Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP). The most recent ICNIRP guidelines for limiting exposure to electromagnetic fields – to between 100KHz and 300 GHz – were published in March.

Based off its findings, ComReg said: “At each of the 20 sites surveyed, the aggregate level of non-ionising radiation measured was found to fall below the ICNIRP exposure limits for the general public.”

This report follows a series of investigations into levels of non-ionising radiation at other masts last year, including 21 sites across Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow. In the 2019 report, ComReg also said that the aggregate level of non-ionising radiation was within ICNIRP limits.

Clamping down on conspiracies

A website provided by ComReg shows all of the mobile mast sites in Ireland, including what company operates them and any reports filed on their safety status.

Discussion around 5G and any potential health dangers posed by them has filled news cycles for some time. In particular, highly criticised conspiracy theories suggesting a link between 5G and the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in masts being attacked in a number of countries.

Many of these conspiracies have been spread on social media, with national authorities – including the HSE – meeting with Facebook, Twitter and others to discuss how the spread of 5G misinformation can be controlled and stopped.

In the range that 5G operates – at between 30GHz and 300GHz – researchers have said that the levels of non-ionising radiation when using a 5G handset fall well below the recommended safety level.