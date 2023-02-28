GoMo launches 5G services for customers across Ireland

GoMo is now offering 5G data for customers that join its €14.99 monthly plan, along with all calls, texts and roaming services.

GoMo, the Irish mobile services provider owned by Eir, is now offering 5G services to its customers.

From today (28 February), GoMo said that customers on the €14.99 a month plan will get all 5G data, along with all calls and texts services.

The mobile company said its 5G network is currently available in more than 530 towns and cities across Ireland. GoMo also said its customers get unlimited 4G speeds with 99pc population coverage across Ireland.

GoMo customers have been excited for a potential announcement of 5G services since the digital mobile brand first launched in 2019.

At a 2020 strategy launch, Eir CEO Carolan Lennon dashed some hopes with the news that GoMo wasn’t included in the company’s national 5G roll-out.

With the new announcement, GoMo said customers on the €14.99 a month plan have the price “guaranteed for life”. The company plans to shake up Ireland’s mobile industry by providing what it claims to be the best 5G plan on the market.

“With 5G speeds, GoMo customers can now do more, faster,” said GoMo mobile director Kealan Donoghue. “Whether you’re catching up on your favourite show, downloading the latest app or streaming HD video, customers can now enjoy a faster and more reliable connection than ever before.”

GoMo said its customers are on 30-day rolling contracts to provide freedom and flexibility. Any customers on the €9.99 and €12.99 monthly plans can upgrade to get access to 5G speeds.

At the start of February, GoMo launched a new app to save Irish tourists from paying exorbitant roaming charges on their travels beyond the EU.

This GoMoWorld app lets Irish customers use their virtual eSIM – a feature present in most smartphones today – to connect to available networks across 160 countries, including the US, Canada and Australia.

The widespread roll-out of 5G services in Ireland got a big boost last December when Eir, Vodafone and Three each paid the state more than €140m for key spectrum bands.

