Vodafone launches 5G roaming network across 100 European destinations

Vodafone has confirmed that Irish users will now be able to access 5G roaming across Europe on compatible devices.

Vodafone users in Ireland with compatible devices will now be able to access the 5G network in 100 destinations across Europe, including towns and cities in Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK.

The company offers two 5G-enabled smartphones for roaming purposes, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy A90, and customers on its Red Complete and Red Business plans will be able to access the service.

The telecoms giant announced the news today (12 December), along with launching its 5G network in Dublin Airport, which was welcomed by Carl Meehan, head of Dublin Airport infrastructure and support.

“We’re thrilled Vodafone is launching 5G at Dublin Airport and that we’re the first airport in Ireland to have it. Dublin Airport is a hive of economic activity, employing over 20,000 people and welcoming 90,000 passengers daily,” Meehan said.

“We worked closely with Vodafone to have 5G available at the airport ahead of the busy Christmas season so all our travelling customers and those meeting them will find it easier to stay connected.”

5G roll-out

Vodafone Ireland technology director Didier Clavero-Perez added: “As the first mobile operator to launch commercial 5G in Ireland, Vodafone is delighted to build on this innovation and once again become the first mobile operator to offer 5G services abroad for our personal and business customers.

“We are aware of the need for accessibility and at no point is that greater than when we are far away from home or work. We have therefore accelerated the availability of 5G roaming in time for the Christmas holidays. While travelling abroad, our customers will now find it even easier to keep in touch with loved ones at home and colleagues in the office.”

The firm rolled out its 5G network in five cities in Ireland – Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford – in August of this year, and indicated that it plans to bring the network to other parts of the country in due course. Vodafone Ireland’s 5G network consists of fully standardised Ericsson 5G, which is being deployed over its entire 5G spectrum.