Calligo acquires Irish managed services firm Itomic Voice & Data

Data services business Calligo has made its second acquisition of an Irish company in six months.

Today (16 June), Calligo announced that it has acquired Itomic Voice & Data, an IT managed services provider with bases in Dublin and Cork. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal follows Calligo’s acquisition of Dublin-based DC Networks earlier this year. The two deals will make Calligo one of the largest IT managed service providers in Ireland and strengthen its ability to offer data privacy support in its services.

Calligo said that Itomic’s services and skillset in managed IT support and Azure services “perfectly complement” its own business.

Julian Box, founder and CEO of Calligo, added that the acquisition will give the company a “sizeable presence in both Cork and Dublin” and improve its capability to serve businesses throughout the country.

Focusing expansion on Ireland

Headquartered in Jersey, data optimisation and privacy firm Calligo has offices in Canada, the US, Ireland, the UK and Luxembourg. Since 2017, the company has completed seven international acquisitions.

“We focused our current expansion strategy on Ireland because of its growing number of innovative businesses developing new data-reliant tools and services,” Box said. “We believe Irish businesses stand to gain enormously from our services and expertise, particularly in data privacy.

“Calligo’s core value is to be ‘customer first’, and so any acquisition target has to match this.”

Box added that, just as DC Networks did, Itomic Voice & Data “fits this profile” and has built a large customer base.

“This strength was particularly evidenced by its impressive stability through the turbulence of the recent weeks and months, which reinforced our conviction that Itomic Voice & Data was the right choice for us.”

Paul Condon, director of Itomic Voice & Data, said that there are “remarkable” similarities between the two companies when it comes to helping clients make the most of their data.

“We are confident that as our customers become Calligo customers,” Conlon said, “they will benefit from the support and more varied services of a larger, more experienced organisation, meaning any challenge to the availability, access, security or safe intelligent use of their data can be met.”