What can you expect from Inspirefest 2019?

Inspirefest 2018 is underway, but what can attendees look forward to next year?

Inspirefest 2018 is in full swing, with thousands of attendees flocking to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dublin for two days of fun, experimentation and creativity where sci-tech meets the arts.

This year, themes being tackled include buzz-worthy tech trends such as blockchain, AI and autotech, as well as vital conversations around inclusivity in the workplace and recognising forgotten women in the history of science and technology.

Tickets for Inspirefest 2019 on sale now

For those who missed out on the event this year, or those who are already thinking about making a swift return for the fifth Inspirefest outing in 2019, there is some good news. Today (22 June), at 12 noon, a limited number of Ultra Early Bird tickets for Inspirefest 2019 are going on sale at the special price of €175.

Attendees often speak of the event’s broad range of speakers, with many praising its stance in opposition to the vast number of male-dominated sci-tech events. Minister for Health Simon Harris, TD, spoke of the inclusive ethos in his opening address: “As Minister for Health, I have the honour of attending a lot of conferences but I must say, the panels tend to have a very familiar look.”

In its four-year history, the conference founded by Siliconrepublic.com CEO Ann O’Dea has attracted some of the STEAM world’s leading lights.

A force of nature and an inspiration, Taylor Denise Richardson also took to the stage yesterday (21 June) to discuss her dreams of becoming a scientist, astronaut and engineer, and her wider wish for young girls everywhere. “I want girls to know that they can not only touch the stars, but they are already their own special and unique star.”

Arlan Hamilton, venture capital superstar and diversity advocate, is making her return to Inspirefest this year. The Backstage Capital founder is a major fan of the event and last year spoke about the importance of investing in underserved entrepreneurs with Astia CEO Sharon Vosmek.

At the inaugural Inspirefest event in 2015, powerhouse Cindy Gallop, founder of MakeLoveNotPorn, took to the Inspirefest stage to talk about the gender bias in tech and her personal responsibility to address social needs in her business.

All in all, Inspirefest is an unmissable experience not only for STEAM professionals, but also anyone with a curious mind, a thirst for knowledge and an interest in making the world a fairer place.

Inspirefest is Silicon Republic’s international event celebrating the point where science, technology and the arts collide. To find out more about the best event for bright minds in Europe, please visit inspirefest.com.